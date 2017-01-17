Trending News

China state TV says its troops can reach Delhi in 48 hours; Indian Twitterati cracks up

People can't stop laughing.

January 17, 2017
The tensed undercurrent that flows between India and China is well known, but when a certain controversial tweet made its appearance on social media – the reaction to it was positively unexpected. According to a tweet by The International Spectator (@spectatorindex), a state TV channel claimed that China can send its motorised troops to India’s capital Delhi in 48 hours and its paratroops in 10 hours should a war break out. “CHINA: State TV says it would take country’s motorised troops 48 hours and its paratroops 10 hours to reach India’s capital if war broke out,” tweeted the account which describes itself as “The International Spectator. Focused on political, economic and military issues.”

The tweet has gone viral on social media because considering the practicality of the situation (Delhi’s traffic, for one) the claim seems hollow, and Indian Twitterati can’t stop laughing. “Rao Tula Ram Flyover dekha hai? Aur Outer Ring Road? Hahaha. 48 hours, in your dreams,” tweeted someone. “China is 2 confident f Indian road conditions,china wld hv 2 mk roads on its own 2 reach Delhi by which time it wld b 2 late,” wrote another.

While some cracked jokes on Delhi’s traffic and India’s weather, there were some who took the ‘threat’ seriously. “Chinese are so inefficient? Indian troops can reach Beijing in under 6 hrs. Problem in both cases is what happens to them once they reach,” wrote a user. “If Chinese Army says it can reach Delhi within 48 hours @adgpi needs to track planning/route(Himachal/Uttrakhand),” another tweeted.

Check out the reactions here.

