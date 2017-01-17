China state TV says its troops can reach Delhi in 48 hours; Indian Twitterati cracks up

China’s state TV claimed the country’s troops can reach Delhi in 48 hours China’s state TV claimed the country’s troops can reach Delhi in 48 hours

The tensed undercurrent that flows between India and China is well known, but when a certain controversial tweet made its appearance on social media – the reaction to it was positively unexpected. According to a tweet by The International Spectator (@spectatorindex), a state TV channel claimed that China can send its motorised troops to India’s capital Delhi in 48 hours and its paratroops in 10 hours should a war break out. “CHINA: State TV says it would take country’s motorised troops 48 hours and its paratroops 10 hours to reach India’s capital if war broke out,” tweeted the account which describes itself as “The International Spectator. Focused on political, economic and military issues.”

The tweet has gone viral on social media because considering the practicality of the situation (Delhi’s traffic, for one) the claim seems hollow, and Indian Twitterati can’t stop laughing. “Rao Tula Ram Flyover dekha hai? Aur Outer Ring Road? Hahaha. 48 hours, in your dreams,” tweeted someone. “China is 2 confident f Indian road conditions,china wld hv 2 mk roads on its own 2 reach Delhi by which time it wld b 2 late,” wrote another.

While some cracked jokes on Delhi’s traffic and India’s weather, there were some who took the ‘threat’ seriously. “Chinese are so inefficient? Indian troops can reach Beijing in under 6 hrs. Problem in both cases is what happens to them once they reach,” wrote a user. “If Chinese Army says it can reach Delhi within 48 hours @adgpi needs to track planning/route(Himachal/Uttrakhand),” another tweeted.

Check out the reactions here.

Crucially, depends on fog situation in Delhi http://t.co/XB0Ds3WzFT — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex China does not know that India’s capital is protected on all sides by massive tactical traffic jams. @Asif_AAP — कडी निंदा Anugrah (@BreakiNews) January 15, 2017

Rao Tula Ram Flyover dekha hai? Aur Outer Ring Road? Hahaha. 48 hours, in your dreams. http://t.co/AZVqA5AXEK — Raheel Khursheed (@Raheelk) January 15, 2017

Dear China, Delhi is well protected by Somnath Bharti’s dogs, Kejriwal’s tweets and Ashutosh’s English. Think twice before taking any step. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex China is 2 confident f Indian road conditions,china wld hv 2 mk roads on its own 2 reach Delhi by which time it wld b 2 late — Sudeep Kapoor (@KapoorSudeep) January 15, 2017

It would take 48 hours for China to enter India and another 48 hours to enter Delhi. http://t.co/1UQM5xydP7 — KJ (@karan__jain) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex Hope China has not used “Made In China” parts to motorise their troops because it wil surely fail them in Himalayas. 😀 — Kiran Patil (@kiranppat) January 15, 2017

*China attempts to do it in 48 hours and fails.* *Builds a ton of flyovers and express ways on the way back.* http://t.co/bpBbAo4MmC — Lord Morningwood (@dangertoon) January 15, 2017

@timesnow With all that smog, how can chinese troops see their way & reach Delhi in 10 hours ? :-) . — Typhoid Mary (@73rdraisin) January 16, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd