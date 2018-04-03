Presents Latest News

Woman shifts to China, gets shocked to discover family’s writing legacy

A reporter, who was based in California, moved to Beijing. One day, she found a bunch of well-preserved letters in her parents' garage and learnt about her family's legacy as writers in China.

April 3, 2018
With instant messaging on our smartphones, jotting down letters seems to be a thing of past. Even though it has made our lives easier, the old world charm is lost. So when Te-Ping Chen found a bunch of well-preserved letters in her parents’ garage in China, she couldn’t resist reading them. Chen, who had spent all her life growing up in Oakland, California, had to shift her base to Beijing in the year 2014 to work as a reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

Unaware of her family history or anyone in the country, Chen never expected that her decision would lead to a huge revelation about her family history. In a Twitter thread, Chen shared the entire journey of her discovery and how delighted she was to know about her family’s writing legacy in the country.

It looks like Chen had visited this place to find beautiful “secrets” of her family. Isn’t it amazing? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

