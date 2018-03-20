Beat the heat! Eating ICE is the latest obsession among Chinese women

Have you tried the ice eating challenge? (Source: weiceeaters/Instagram) Have you tried the ice eating challenge? (Source: weiceeaters/Instagram)

It’s only March and we are already tired of dealing with the excess heat and high temperature. But these women in China have found a new way to beat the heat and it has become a viral trend now. Instagram is filled with short video clips of Chinese women eating different shape and coloured ice cubes. After the logic-defying eyebrow trend, this is the latest challenge that has got the Internet hooked. It is not entirely clear how this trend became so viral or who started it, but according to the news reports, it was originally posted on a video-sharing app of China known as Kwai that is similar to Vine. It allows users to record and edit short clips of themselves.

As of now, multiple Instagram profiles have been dedicated to these colourful ice-eating videos, and many have been individually uploading them as well. Going by the buzz on the photo-sharing app, Instagrammers have already become huge fans and it’s their activity of choice to beat the heat.

Check some of the pictures and videos here.

In past few years, we have seen such random things pick up on social media. However, it’s interesting to see how far this challenge goes. Until then all we can do is compliment their creativity.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd