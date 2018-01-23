No passport, no boarding pass: Woman dodges security to fly from Chicago to London

Can you travel without a boarding pass or a passport? Well, this lady did! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Can you travel without a boarding pass or a passport? Well, this lady did! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

After a point of time, don’t most of us crave to go on a vacation? It seems like Marilyn Hartman wanted to do the same — but without spending a single penny! Without a ticket or a passport, Hartman managed to sneak into Chicago O’Hare International Airport last week, and then hopped onto a British Airways flight without being spotted and managed to fly all the way to London. Can’t believe it? Well, it’s true.

Reportedly, Hartman did so by hiding in the bathroom and then once the plane took off, she found herself a seat. However, her travel plans were cut short at the London Airport where she was caught by customs officials and denied entry into the United Kingdom, according to a New York Times report.

The official Twitter page of Chicago Police shared a picture of Hartman along with the crime that she was charged with. In their post they wrote, “Stowaway Charged with Crimianl Tresspass to State Land and Theft at O’Hare Offender: Marilyn Hartman, 66 160 Hamelitz Ct Grayslake, IL.”

Stowaway Charged with Crimianl Tresspass to State Land and

Theft at O’Hare Offender: Marilyn Hartman, 66

160 Hamelitz Ct

Grayslake, IL pic.twitter.com/4NxfCTdhm8 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 20, 2018

Wondering how the 66-year-old woman managed to pull this off all by herself? An airport surveillance video showed Hartman going through O’Hare without a boarding pass or passport, an official stated in the same report. She walked past the Transportation Security Administration officers while they were busy checking the boarding passes of other passengers, Tandra R Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County State’s Attorney told the news agency in a telephonic interview.

She further stated that Hartman hid her face with her hair and walked passed the officers without presenting proper documentation to board the flight. She was charged with one felony count of theft and one misdemeanor for trespassing, the report also read.

Interestingly, it isn’t the first time Hartman has tried to pull off such a stunt. In the recent years, she has been convicted of misdemeanors for criminal trespassing at O’Hare four times. However, this is her first felony charge, Simonton said in the reported copy.

