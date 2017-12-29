Chess grandmaster Anna Muzychuk stands up against misogyny, shares her feelings on social media

Chess Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk stood up for women rights and gave up her two gold medals. (Source: Facebook) Chess Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk stood up for women rights and gave up her two gold medals. (Source: Facebook)

Earlier in November, World Chess organising body FIDE announced that women won’t have to wear a hijab or an abaya at the 2017 World Chess Championship held in Saudi Arabia. The alternative would be to wear a high-necked white blouse with black or blue trousers. However, this rule didn’t go down well with world chess champion Anna Muzychuk.

The grandmaster shared a post on Facebook saying how she refuses to feel like a secondary creature, even though this move would cost her two titles. Muzychuk added that the country’s rules were discriminatory against women.

She wrote, “Exactly one year ago I won these two titles and was about the happiest person in the chess world but this time I feel really bad. I am ready to stand for my principles and skip the event, where in five days I was expected to earn more than I do in a dozen of events combined”.

In a few days I am going to lose two World Champion titles – one by one. Just because I decided not to go to Saudi Arabia. Not to play by someone’s rules, not to wear abaya, not to be accompanied getting outside, and altogether not to feel myself a secondary creature. Exactly one year ago I won these two titles and was about the happiest person in the chess world but this time I feel really bad. I am ready to stand for my principles and skip the event, where in five days I was expected to earn more than I do in a dozen of events combined. All that is annoying, but the most upsetting thing is that almost nobody really cares. That is a really bitter feeling, still not the one to change my opinion and my principles. The same goes for my sister Mariya – and I am really happy that we share this point of view. And yes, for those few who care – we’ll be back!

When one of her fans posted this message on Twitter, a lot of support poured in.

Anna Muzychuk, #Hero. “In a few days I am going to lose two World Champion titles—one by one. Just because I decided not to go to Saudi Arabia. Not to play by someone’s rules, not to wear abaya, not to be accompanied getting outside—not to feel myself a secondary creature.” pic.twitter.com/qOB6U3QVqR — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 27, 2017

I am ranked 13 in the world squash rankings and am the only player not to play in a big tournament that’s happening next month in Saudi for the same reasons as Anna and her sister. There was an article written about it in the Times on 20th Oct. #welldoneanna #iwantequality — Em Whitlock (@em_whitlock) December 27, 2017

Thank you, Emily. So many Saudi women’s rights activists have written about how inspired they are by the solidarity and sacrifice demonstrated by courageous champions like you, Anna & her sister, and others. — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 27, 2017

Much respect to your decision. — christmasandcoffee 🇪🇺🎅🏻🎄🍾 (@Heikepopeike) December 27, 2017

