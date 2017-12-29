Kamala Mills Fire

Chess grandmaster Anna Muzychuk stands up against misogyny, shares her feelings on social media

Chess grandmaster Anna Muzychuk who announced in November, her decision to boycott 2017 World Chess Championship in Saudi Arabia took to Facebook to express her distress over the country's rule to impose a dress code.

Earlier in November, World Chess organising body FIDE announced that women won’t have to wear a hijab or an abaya at the 2017 World Chess Championship held in Saudi Arabia. The alternative would be to wear a high-necked white blouse with black or blue trousers. However, this rule didn’t go down well with world chess champion Anna Muzychuk.

The grandmaster shared a post on Facebook saying how she refuses to feel like a secondary creature, even though this move would cost her two titles. Muzychuk added that the country’s rules were discriminatory against women.

She wrote, “Exactly one year ago I won these two titles and was about the happiest person in the chess world but this time I feel really bad. I am ready to stand for my principles and skip the event, where in five days I was expected to earn more than I do in a dozen of events combined”.

In a few days I am going to lose two World Champion titles – one by one. Just because I decided not to go to Saudi Arabia. Not to play by someone’s rules, not to wear abaya, not to be accompanied getting outside, and altogether not to feel myself a secondary creature. Exactly one year ago I won these two titles and was about the happiest person in the chess world but this time I feel really bad. I am ready to stand for my principles and skip the event, where in five days I was expected to earn more than I do in a dozen of events combined. All that is annoying, but the most upsetting thing is that almost nobody really cares. That is a really bitter feeling, still not the one to change my opinion and my principles. The same goes for my sister Mariya – and I am really happy that we share this point of view. And yes, for those few who care – we’ll be back! 

When one of her fans posted this message on Twitter, a lot of support poured in.

