12-yr-old chess champ kicked out of competition for wearing ‘seductive’ dress; coach’s FB post goes viral

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was forced out of a chess tournament in Malaysia because of her dress. The girl, who was taking part in the 2017 National Scholastic Chess Championships in Putrajaya, Malaysia, was stopped in between her game as the organisers found her knee-length dress “seductive”.

Irked by the ridiculous claim, her coach took to social media to vent out his anger and posted the picture of the dress to clarify that the young girl did not dress inappropriately. Coach Kaushal Khandar, slammed the move in a Facebook post, saying the girl had been “extremely embarrassed” and “disturbed” by the actions of the director of the National Scholastic Chess Championship.

According to his post, the competition’s chief arbiter stopped the girl in the second round abruptly and informed that her dress “she wore was improper and have violated the dress code of the tournament”. The post further added that the chief arbiter also later felt, the young sportswoman’s dress was “seductive” and “temptation from a certain angle far, far away”.

The girl, whose identity has not been disclosed, is a district chess champion but had to ultimately withdraw her name from the competition. “We are absolutely DISGUSTED by the treatment of Tournament Director to a 12-year-old girl and her mother. This incident has resulted in loss of time and money which was invested before, during and after the tournament on coaching, registration fees, travelling, accommodation and other incurred cost,” the post read.

According to a report by Malay Mail Online, the director of the competition said he would be filing a police complaint, however, didn’t want to comment yet on the matter. A Malaysian Chess Federation spokesman also said the incident was under investigation.

However, such act of policing about a young girl’s dress has created a huge cry on social media. Many people came out in support of the girl and said the incident was completely “uncalled for”.

Coming under fire, the director of the National Scholastic Chess Championship 2017 also denied using the word “seductive” as he claimed he did not ever see the girl or the dress she was wearing, the report added. “I am being slandered. At all material times, I have never said the word ‘seductive’ during the whole tournament. I have never seen the player,” he said at at press conference.

