This chemist’s thread about the SADDEST experience of his life will bring tears to your eyes

A chemist put out an emotional tweet thread on Twitter to share the "saddest story of his life". "I know most of yall wont care but, I just HAVE to share it. Here's my thread," he wrote, and narrated the tale of an old couple, who used to visit his pharmacy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 15, 2017 6:52 pm
sad stories, tweet thread, sad tweet thread, old couple story, old man lost his wife, old couple death, indian express, indian express news Let your loved ones know what you feel about them before it’s too late. (Source: Pixabay)
“Without you in my arms, I feel an emptiness in my soul. I find myself searching the crowds for your face—I know it’s an impossibility, but I cannot help myself.”

This quote by Nicholas Sparks may get tears to your eyes, but a story that brings these lines to life has left a lot of people on social media heartbroken. A chemist put out an emotional tweet thread on Twitter to share the "saddest story of his life".

Confessing how he felt when the elderly man came to return medicines a day after the death of his loved one, he posted a series of tweets which have now gone viral. His tweet thread has garnered more than 110,000 retweets and 180,000 likes.

Confessing how he felt when the elderly man came to return medicines a day after the death of his loved one, he posted a series of tweets which have now gone viral. His tweet thread has garnered more than 110,000 retweets and 180,000 likes.

After he posted it, a lot of people had really sweet things to say. While one user tweeted, “I dont really talk to my family but after this im going to tell them I love them , thankyou for opening my eyes, god bless that man,” and another one wrote: “It’s the same feels when you see an old couple walking down the street in front of you, hand in hand. Even if they are blocking your way.”

Check out some reactions here.

