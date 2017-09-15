This chemist’s thread about the SADDEST experience of his life will bring tears to your eyes

Let your loved ones know what you feel about them before it’s too late. (Source: Pixabay) Let your loved ones know what you feel about them before it’s too late. (Source: Pixabay)

“Without you in my arms, I feel an emptiness in my soul. I find myself searching the crowds for your face—I know it’s an impossibility, but I cannot help myself.”

This quote by Nicholas Sparks may get tears to your eyes, but a story that brings these lines to life has left a lot of people on social media heartbroken. A chemist put out an emotional tweet thread on Twitter to share the “saddest story of his life”. “I know most of yall wont care but, I just HAVE to share it. Here’s my thread,” he wrote, and narrated the tale of an old couple, who used to visit his pharmacy.

Confessing how he felt when the elderly man came to return medicines a day after the death of his loved one, he posted a series of tweets which have now gone viral. His tweet thread has garnered more than 110,000 retweets and 180,000 likes.

Today I had one of, if not, THE saddest experience of my life. I know most of yall wont care but, I just HAVE to share it. Heres my thread. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

I work at a Pharmacy as a tech. Twice and sometimes even three times a week, this old couple picks up their medications. We all know them. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

They’re regulars. The old woman was usually the one who did the transactions and initiated conversations with me, and the rest of us — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

Both of them have been coming to our pharmacy for years, so my coworkers knew them way more than I did. But they grew close to me. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

Shes always happy and always enjoyed conversations. While he stood beside her, looking at her, paying close attention to the things she say. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

There was never a day where they weren’t together, and thats why today was very odd to me when I saw him walk up to the counter by himself. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

“Mr. Smith, how you doing today?”, I said. He told me that he could be better, which is his usual reply so I didnt think of anything of it. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

So I told him that I had 6 medications ready for him. 3 for him and 3 for his wife. He stood there, quiet..then said, — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

“..My wife..she passed yesterday night. I’m actually here to return the medications because she wasnt even able to use it.” — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

Our pharmacy is always busy and loud. But somehow, everybody inside the pharmacy heard what he said and stopped what they were doing. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

It was silent, the quietest it has ever been in there. Everyones stomach was in a knot, while Mr. Smith stood there in front of me in tears. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

“hate to say it, but I wish I went before she did. It was hard waking up today, to an empty side of the bed. She was my best friend & lover” — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

At this point, I was holding back my tears so hard yall dont even know. I look behind me, and some of my coworkers were in tears already — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

“But don’t be sad. I promised her I will live, and I will take life seriously and take my medications. I’ll continue my promises with her.” — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

“Shes watching over me, and is the best angel I could ever ask for.” He was in tears, and so were we. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

But the strong individual he was, he managed to pull himself together and even managed to crack a few jokes with my pharmacists after a bit. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

Before leaving, he left us with an advice that I’ve heard before, but never knew the importance behind it until that moment. He said — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

Make sure to tell the ones u love, that u appreciate them. You never truly know when their last breath is, and the last time youll see them. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

He regrets one thing, which was their last conversation. He wished he could have said I love you. Anything other than “good night sweetie” — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

Imagine, living with that for the rest of your life. Hoping that you said something else to the person that meant so much to you. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

We he left, my coworkers all told him to stay strong and that we will be there for him. I just stood there, and thought about it too much. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

How do you, simply live without your best friend? How do you carry on and pretend like everything is ok? How do you wake up in the mornings? — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

Because if I was in his shoes, I’d be broken. Id be numb. Spending the majority of your life with someone, just to be left alone in the end. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

I saw my pharmacist make a call, it was to her husband. She broke the news and told him that she appreciates him. I thought it was funny.. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

then, I realized all of my damn coworkers were texting/calling their significant others, telling them that they love em, teary-eyed and all. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

Then it hit me…I caught myself wanting to text someone, just to realize that I had nobody. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

Make sure to tell the ones you love how much they mean to you, before you dont have the chance to anymore. — James Morales (@isthisjames) September 12, 2017

After he posted it, a lot of people had really sweet things to say. While one user tweeted, “I dont really talk to my family but after this im going to tell them I love them , thankyou for opening my eyes, god bless that man,” and another one wrote: “It’s the same feels when you see an old couple walking down the street in front of you, hand in hand. Even if they are blocking your way.”

Check out some reactions here.

James u have me crying in the club — ✩🌈♈️🦋🌐🐚🌼🍄✩ (@L1LMOON) September 12, 2017

I dont really talk to my family but after this im going to tell them I love them , thankyou for opening my eyes ❤god bless that men pic.twitter.com/WmkS3xEfeT — em. (@babyyrosales) September 13, 2017

It’s the same feels when you see an old couple walking down the street in front of you, hand in hand. Even if they are blocking your way. — Edrei Zahari (@Kamigoroshi) September 14, 2017

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd