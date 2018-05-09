VIDEO: Cheerleader’s ‘prom-posal’ gets people talking for all the right reasons

This might be the most adorable video you will see today. (Source: /Instagram) This might be the most adorable video you will see today. (Source: /Instagram)

Prom proposals often create a buzz, but when Keyonna Moore decided to ask her classmate out for the big dance night, little did she know that it would become such a huge hit on social media. The cheerleader at Anacostia High School in Washington DC popped the question to Tyuan Malik Barbour and made him extremely happy.

ALSO READ | Teen girl slams Netizens for hateful tweets on her traditional Chinese prom dress

Barbour, who recently joined the school, is wheelchair-bound and was left speechless when Moore surprised him with a handmade sign, balloons and cupcakes. The heartwarming video that was supposedly captured by one of the school students is going viral on Instagram and had garnered more than 9,000 views, at the time of writing.

ALSO READ | ‘Sweetest thing ever’: Twitterati love Texas teen who took his mom to the prom!

According to the reports of Fox 5, DC Barbour’s mom cried when she heard that the story was being so widely shared. “Moore found it in her heart to want to make a difference for someone with special needs. Not for social media and not just to get people to like her for doing something so good, but from the kindness of her heart. She’s a very good friend to Tyuan and she’s planning on sticking beside him,” Antoinio Gray, Barbour’s cousin told the media.

Watch the video here.

Netizens were touched by the gesture and couldn’t stop gushing about it. “Thanks for showing us how we all should treat each other and how we want to be treated. God bless and have fun!” one of the viewers commented. “There is still love and compassion in some of the youth today. My heart is overwhelmed with love. God bless them both n their families,” said another.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd