Video of The Chainsmokers making RACIST joke on ASIANS during interview is going viral

The Chainsmokers did not just think it would be cool to crack an old and really lame 'Chinese eating dogs' joke on camera, they managed to do it right when they were in Asia, giving an interview to an Asian reporter! You heard us.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2017 10:58 am
chainsmokers, chainsmokers racist, chainsmokers racist joke asian, chainsmokers china eats dog joke viral video, chainsmokers viral video racist joke china, indian express, indian express news The video shows the interviewer, who evidently seemed awkward, trying to move on to the next question, while the duo continue to laugh.(Source: Xeraeus/Twitter)
Well if you thought that it is 2017 (that bit is true) and that people have moved past making racist and crass jokes that are not just insensitive but also downright ‘unfunny’, think again. Because none other than The Chainsmokers, the American DJ duo who were recently in India and is touring Asia, has proved you wrong. They did not just think it would be cool to crack an old and really lame ‘Chinese eating dogs’ joke on camera, they managed to do it right when they were in Asia, giving an interview to an Asian reporter! You heard us.

No, it doesn’t stop there. The video shows the interviewer, who evidently seemed awkward, moving on to the next question. But Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall just couldn’t get over their ‘joke’ and continued to laugh. But many found the video uncool. The DJ-duo, finally, had to take the video down.

Yet, if you are the ones who have not seen the clip, it is available online thanks to unforgiving twitterati.

Watch it here.

If you are cringing watching Pall uncontrollably laughing, well you have company. A lot of people on the micro-blogging site called the duo out for being insensitive. “Yikes. The Chainsmokers made a racist statement about Chinese people. Not a good move,” “not only do the chainsmokers make bad music they’re also f*****g racist,” “the chainsmokers are racist as hell. they don’t deserve to be featured in no bts bop,” “I really hate the chainsmokers they’re racist and fake and never original and now they’re trying to ride the wave of bts’ popularity NO WAY,” “the chainsmokers have been exposed as racist… disgusting,” were some of the reactions doing the rounds of the Internet.

Read some of them here.

However, after pulling down the video they tweeted apologising “if we offended anyone”.

