7-yr-old girl wants a job in Google; gets reply from CEO Sundar Pichai

From working with Google to also working in a chocolate factory and swimming in the Olympics games, she seems to have big plans etched out for herself. (Source: LinkedIn/Andy Bridgewater, uncova/Twitter ) From working with Google to also working in a chocolate factory and swimming in the Olympics games, she seems to have big plans etched out for herself. (Source: LinkedIn/Andy Bridgewater, uncova/Twitter )

A lot of us have asked little children about what they want to become when they grow up, only to listen to them keenly listing the job prospects they are considering. From doctors and teachers to scientists and astronauts — they come up with interesting answers. But it seems one little girl has her heart set at joining the world’s biggest search engine — Google, and she got a response from Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, no less!

In an adorable letter that seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater from Hereford, UK wrote to the “Google Boss”, she has set her priorities straight. From working with Google to also working in a chocolate factory and swimming in the Olympics games, she seems to have big plans etched out for herself. Also, it seems Chloe’s interest piqued after her father said she could “sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go karts in a job in Google”. If you think what we infer to be her ‘resumé letter’ is adorable, then wait till you see what Pichai had to say to her.

ALSO READ | ‘America first, India second: Because no one loves you like we do’

Her father Andy Bridgewater shared Pichai’s response in a LinkedIn post, that is now going viral.

This is the seven-year-old’s letter.

(Source: uncova/Twitter) (Source: uncova/Twitter)

This is what Pichai wrote in response to the little girl.

(Source: LinkedIn/Andy Bridgewater) (Source: LinkedIn/Andy Bridgewater)

“Dear Chloe,

Thank you so much for your letter. I’m glad that you like computer and robots,and hope you will continue to learn about technology. I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to — from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I looke forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! :)

All the best to you and your family.”

According to a Daily Mail report, Bridgewater said that after receiving the letter from Pichai, his daughter is now even more eager to do well at school and chase her dreams.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd