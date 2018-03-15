Celebrating diversity, Indians are sharing photos on Twitter with #FinePeopleFromIndia

Would you like to add to this latest Twitter trend highlighting different cultures and diversity from India? (Source: sumi4prez/Twitter) Would you like to add to this latest Twitter trend highlighting different cultures and diversity from India? (Source: sumi4prez/Twitter)

With the hustle bustle on social media, relevant hashtags have become the new trend. And even when there is nothing worthwhile trending on the Internet, people are busy cracking jokes or locking horns in photoshop battles or caption competitions. As if all that was not all, millennials love to create their own trends on social media nowadays. So, after the hit #BindiTwitter selfie trend on the micro-blogging site recently, #FinePeopleFromIndia took the spotlight.

With the hashtag, Indians around the globe – mostly NRIs – started posting pictures of themselves on Twitter. But, it soon turned into a hot topic when many used it to make a point, counter stereotyped and highlighted the prejudices in a foreign counter. Probably, the best part about the trend is that it highlighted the country’s rich diversity and celebrated it in its own way.

From a ‘hijab-clad’ Indian woman to ‘curly and hairy men’ from India, this trend is also a conversations starter. Sample these:

Sorry I’m late y’all, I’m on desi time #FinePeopleFromIndia pic.twitter.com/wRDdePkSHH — That Loud Bitch From High School™ 🌱 ☭ (@KeshavKantEven) March 14, 2018

Either Pimple, thick eyebrows and facial hair or filter with pout? #FinePeopleFromIndia pic.twitter.com/nJyNNqKir7 — tejashwini (@TShrivasta29) March 15, 2018

We’re not the “curry” people or the “chai” people.

We don’t put “bindi” on our forehead all the time or we don’t wear “saree” all the time.

Our country is secular. Different religions, caste, tribes. ❤

We are human just like y’all. #FinePeopleFromIndia pic.twitter.com/xHkuYoopYQ — REP // Ankita 🐍 (@ruthless_game17) March 14, 2018

Let’s make #FinePeopleFromIndia a thing b/c here’s to being a Indian born, Canadian citizen, confused American 😊💓 pic.twitter.com/ehADNZeuOZ — sai sailaja seshadri (@Saisailu97) March 12, 2018

late to this like a typical brownie but ya girl lost a bet so here goes nothing #finepeoplefromindia #finepeoplefromvegas pic.twitter.com/xNSJIPzQuR — suhani parikh (@suhaniparikh) March 14, 2018

#FinePeopleFromIndia….I’m assuming this means I’m doing fine. here’s me being fine: pic.twitter.com/5Z0vlOepkF — fly girl (@liljankivelli) March 14, 2018

Of course, like any popular Twitter trend, it too had its share of jokes and memes, but nonetheless, it was quite interesting. See some funny memes floating on the micro-blogging site here.

Me watching the beautiful people with #FinePeopleFromIndia hashtag: pic.twitter.com/jH38N0KfTY — Ankita Kuvalekar (@AnkitaKuvalekar) March 15, 2018

When u don’t have good photos to upload with #FinePeopleFromIndia pic.twitter.com/gSdxIswaNG — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) March 13, 2018

The hashtag has now inspired people from other countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria to post their photos on Twitter too.

