Celebrating diversity, Indians are sharing photos on Twitter with #FinePeopleFromIndia

With the hashtag, Indians from around the globe started posting pictures of themselves on Twitter. Soon, many users stepped to make a point by counter stereotyping and highlighting the prejudices many often face in a foreign counter.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 15, 2018 11:00 pm
Would you like to add to this latest Twitter trend highlighting different cultures and diversity from India? (Source: sumi4prez/Twitter)
With the hustle bustle on social media, relevant hashtags have become the new trend. And even when there is nothing worthwhile trending on the Internet, people are busy cracking jokes or locking horns in photoshop battles or caption competitions. As if all that was not all, millennials love to create their own trends on social media nowadays. So, after the hit #BindiTwitter selfie trend on the micro-blogging site recently, #FinePeopleFromIndia took the spotlight.

With the hashtag, Indians around the globe – mostly NRIs – started posting pictures of themselves on Twitter. But, it soon turned into a hot topic when many used it to make a point, counter stereotyped and highlighted the prejudices in a foreign counter. Probably, the best part about the trend is that it highlighted the country’s rich diversity and celebrated it in its own way.

From a ‘hijab-clad’ Indian woman to ‘curly and hairy men’ from India, this trend is also a conversations starter. Sample these:

Of course, like any popular Twitter trend, it too had its share of jokes and memes, but nonetheless, it was quite interesting. See some funny memes floating on the micro-blogging site here.

The hashtag has now inspired people from other countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria to post their photos on Twitter too.

Would you like to add to this latest Twitter trend? Tell us in the comments below.

