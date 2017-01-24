Caught up in duty for upcoming festival, Chinese cop gets married on train platform

The sweet couple had planned their wedding for January 23, but the groom was busy at work. (Source: CCTV/ Facebook) The sweet couple had planned their wedding for January 23, but the groom was busy at work. (Source: CCTV/ Facebook)

New Year celebrations around the world are filled with festivities and fanfare, a time for homecoming and meeting up with family and friends. Though the world celebrated the new year a few weeks ago, people in China are yet to celebrate their Lunar New Year on January 28.

And no celebration is a joyous affair without the support of our law enforcement agencies, who spend their days and nights in service away from their own family and friends just to ensure the common people have a wonderful time. And, amid all these sacrifices, they often miss a few very special events in their own life.

A police official in China, who was caught up in his duty was about to miss his own wedding. Bride Huang Mengjiao and groom Zhang Qinghua had planned their big day on January 23. But the upcoming festival kept Qinghua, a member of the armed police, busy at work. In the days leading up to the new year also known as the Spring Festival, he would be on safety missions to manage the travel rush.

So, the bride took it upon herself and took a train to visit the groom where he was stationed for his duty. And as it can be well understood how difficult it must be for law enforcement agencies and public officials to manage everything, the duo got married on the platform!

Yes, Mengjiao took a train from Jinhua city in Zhejiang province to meet her fiancé on January 22. After meeting the duo got tied the knot at a brief marriage ceremony held at the platform of Hangzhou Railway Station.

CCTV China released heartwarming pictures of their wedding ceremony on their Facebook page and people can’t have enough of it. The sweet affair conducted in the station in the presence of other police officials on duty shows the bride shedding tears of happiness as he holds a bouquet before her. Dressed in a red pullover jacket with a backpack on her back, was way too happy just see her groom in his uniform. Indeed it was no big fat lavish wedding, but certainly a celebration of love and a unique one.

The seven-day gala celebrating the Chinese new year is also widely called the Spring Festival when the world’s second-biggest economy takes a break and get into the festive mood. Thousands of Chinese people travel back to their ancestral home and spend happy time together. In fact, it is often regarded as the biggest mass migration of people on Earth during any festival.

