This CAT was the ‘man of the match’ for this UEFA Champions League match

The recently concluded football match between Besiktas and Bayern Munich in Europe’s premier football club competition, UEFA Champions League, saw the participation of a hairy feline at the touchline. Even though players were busy fighting it out on the field, the focus shifted from on-field action to away from it — courtesy a little cat. And though Bayern Munich defeated Besiktas 3-1 in the second leg to win 8-1 on aggregate and progress to the quarterfinals, it is the cat whose presence is still being remembered fondly. The cat’s presence was met with loud guffaws as the spectators really enjoyed the cat’s presence.

FC Bayern US not only shared pictures of the incident but also shared memes of it on its Twitter page.

This, however, is not the only time that an animal interrupted a match. Last year, while the San Lorenzo and Arselan clubs were busy fighting it out on the football field, a puppy ran in and started playing with the ball.

San Lorenzo encontró el camino al gol gracias al aporte clave de él. Como a todo protagonista, le acercamos el micrófono de @PasoAPaso 🐶😂 pic.twitter.com/czWrjknUxe — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 18, 2017

A cat had also interrupted Liverpool match played against Manchester United in 2016.

The baseball match between Kansas City Royals and St Louis Cardinals’s match was also interrupted by a cat.

