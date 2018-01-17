After #KyloRenChallenge ‘Star Wars’ fans have come with the #LeiaChallenge

Did you take up the #LeiaChallenge? Twitterati post pictures as Princess Leie played by Carrie Fisher. (Source: molly tanzer/Twitter) Did you take up the #LeiaChallenge? Twitterati post pictures as Princess Leie played by Carrie Fisher. (Source: molly tanzer/Twitter)

Although Carrie Fisher left her fan suddenly, her legacy and work have loomed over the franchise that cemented her status as an icon. When ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ was about to release, movie buffs were curious to know how the director must have dealt with the loss of Fisher. Fans on social media are done with pulling up their pants for the #KyloRenChallenge and now they have decided to give a tribute to Carrie Fisher with the #LeiaChallenge by covering the bottom half of their face.

Whether it was Fisher or the writer Rian Johnson who came up with the idea of covering her face for certain parts of the The Last Jedi, the scene has become quite popular. Twitterverse took up her look and have posted various photos. But what they have used to cover their face is more interesting.

Why should Kylo Ren have all the fun with the #KyloRenchallenge? Let’s start the #LeiaChallenge pic.twitter.com/hRiDl63onE — molly tanzer (@molly_the_tanz) January 17, 2018

Oscar Issac wins the #LeiaChallenge in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/p4CdT6u6i3 — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) January 17, 2018

