SHOCKING! 13-year-old girl steals CAR and drives with 8 other kids inside

In a bizarre incident, police officers in New Zealand were in for quite a surprise when the culprit behind a stolen Suzuki Swift turned out to be a 13-year-old girl. What’s even more appalling is that she was with eight other children inside the car.

The acting Sergeant Nathan Dickey told New Zealand Herald that the police had received a complaint from a family member stating that her car had been stolen from home. He further said that the lady informed them three of her family members along with their friends were responsible.

The Suzuki Swift was stolen at around 12:30 am from a property in the Paraparaumu Beach area, New Zealand, on April 18, according to a News Hub report. Responding to the call, the police chased the car down on the Manly Street as the driver tried to escape. “Police turned around to stop the vehicle, however, the driver increased its speed and turned down a side street,” Dickey told the media company.

On finally blocking the car, the police were shocked to see a 13-year-old girl behind the steering wheel. According to the New Zealand Herald report, there was a 16-year-old in the front passenger seat along with seven other children as young as 10 cramped up in the back seat.

“Police were disappointed by the poor decision of not only the driver of this stolen vehicle but all occupants for putting their lives and other road users at risk in an extremely dangerous situation,” Wellington District Police told the News Hub.

