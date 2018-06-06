VIDEO: ‘What NOT to do in TRAFFIC?’ Car zooms backwards on busy highway

The transport department later warned people: ‘Don’t be that driver!’ (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation/Facebook) The transport department later warned people: ‘Don’t be that driver!’ (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation/Facebook)

There surely is no dearth of bad drivers on the road. Whether it was the video of a Chinese schoolgirl doing her homework while sitting on the car roof or that of a car that ended up flying into a building, there are many incidents that have stirred quite a storm on social media.

Adding to the list is a driver in an SUV, who decided to drive in reverse, after being stuck in a traffic jam. The 41-second clip, which was shared by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), puts the highlight on the car going backward — for at least a mile — on the US Route 33 road, Indiana, USA.

While others were stuck in the traffic, that car could be seen going past at least two traffic signals around 6.45am on Tuesday (June 5) before finally reaching a parking lot and halting.

The video ended with the transport department urging people to NOT be that driver!

