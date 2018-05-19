Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ fans, these Captain America memes are perfect for a double dose of humour

From replacing Captain America's face with other characters to adding the Marvel fictional superhero in other sitcoms, Netizens did a lot of brainstorming while creating this meme. Don't miss out on these.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2018 10:42:29 pm
Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Infinity War spoilers, Avengers Infinity War climax, Avengers Infinity War reactions, Avengers Infinity War ending, Infinity War memes, Infinity War release, Infinity War release, Avengers Infinity War spoiler tweets, Avengers infinity war release reactions, Indian express, indian express trending news Yet again, an Avengers-themed meme has cropped up. This time it’s Captain America. (Source: Steph_I_Will/Twitter)
While the latest Avengers movie Infinity War has become the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time in worldwide box office earnings, it is the meme game that has constantly created a buzz on social media. From the video of Indian superhero Krrish joining forces with the Avengers to the Netizens turning their climax grief into hilarious memes, the mockery has been never-ending.

Yet again, a new Avengers-themed meme has cropped up and this too will leave you ROFL-ing. The image features Captain America from the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Steve Rogers delivers a public service announcement (PSA).

The whole scene basically puts the spotlight on Rogers giving a positive speech while reminding people about the mistakes they have made in life. Seems like it was perfect fodder for Twitterati to come up with a series of memes reminding people of various bad decisions that they could have taken in their lives. After all, when it comes to humour, the Internet is one place you can rely upon. Check out the hilarious tweets here:

From replacing Captain America’s face with other characters to adding the Marvel fictional superhero in other sitcoms, Netizens did a lot of brainstorming while creating this meme. Don’t miss out on these:

What would you want Captain America to say? Tell us in the comments section below.

