‘Dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park’: Deepika Padukone’s pink gown reminds Twitterati of the ‘lizard-looking dinosaur’

Is it Deepika Padukone or a dinosaur? Sounds bizarre, right? But, Twitter is full of that chatter. Confused? Well, Bollywood’s Mastani is turning heads with one look after another at Cannes 2018, and her latest gown seems to bring back memories of a certain “lizard-looking dinosaur” from Jurassic Park on Twitter.

After taking the safe route for two days, the 32-year-old diva finally decided to experiment with her look. The actor added a whole lot of drama to her appearance at the red carpet on Day 3. The Piku actor donned a larger-than-life flamboyant fuschia gown — with an excessively ruffled mullet-cut and striking sleeves — from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection.

There is no doubt that this year’s Cannes appearance has been one of the major highlights of Padukone’s fashion journey. Although her look was appreciated by fashion critics, one of her pictures inspired Netizens to make a new meme series. In the picture, she can be seen sticking out her tongue with a cheeky smile while sashaying down the red carpet.

Living up to the “pop culture”, many memes on Deepika Padukone’s dress were about dinosaurs, and the tweets will leave you in splits.

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes red carpet dress reminds me of the lizard-looking dinosaur that spits out ink and eats the fat guy on Jurassic Park. I’m convinced it’s the inspiration behind this design. #Cannes2018 #CannesFilmFestival #StillAQueen #EveryoneMakesMistakes pic.twitter.com/3pO3B7a7ht — Fatima N. (@DocGirl720) May 12, 2018

I love Deepika Padukone! No doubt. But her Cannes pink dress reminded me of Dilophosaurus from the Jurassic Park.

Resemblance? 😂#DeepikaAtCannes #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/FL7Ut2bcmf — Preejashini (@Preejashini) May 12, 2018

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes dress decoded. As with everything it too has Tamil roots. pic.twitter.com/jyQ1LfU05R — செந்தில் / Chenthil (@chenthil_nathan) May 12, 2018

This is not the first time that Twitterati took digs at a celebrity’s ensembles.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra turned up at the Met Gala 2018 in a deep burgundy Ralph Lauren strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood. She looked like a queen, but eventually the dress triggered quite a few memes.

