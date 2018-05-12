Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
‘Dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park’: Deepika Padukone’s pink gown reminds Twitterati of the ‘lizard-looking dinosaur’

Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's dramatic appearances have been one of the major highlights of her fashion journey. But, that didn't stop Netizens from starting a new meme series on Twitter.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2018 7:02:45 pm
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest, Cannes, Cannes 2018, Cannes 2018 Deepika Padukone, Cannes Film Festival 2018 Deepika Padukone, deepika padukone fusia gown meme, deepika padukone gown meme, indian express, indian express news Cannes 2018: Do you think Deepika Padukone in this flamboyant fuschia gown resembles dinosaurs? (Source: AP)
Is it Deepika Padukone or a dinosaur? Sounds bizarre, right? But, Twitter is full of that chatter. Confused? Well, Bollywood’s Mastani is turning heads with one look after another at Cannes 2018, and her latest gown seems to bring back memories of a certain “lizard-looking dinosaur” from Jurassic Park on Twitter.

After taking the safe route for two days, the 32-year-old diva finally decided to experiment with her look. The actor added a whole lot of drama to her appearance at the red carpet on Day 3. The Piku actor donned a larger-than-life flamboyant fuschia gown — with an excessively ruffled mullet-cut and striking sleeves — from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone looks no less than a Victorian queen in flamboyant fuchsia and black fishtail gowns

There is no doubt that this year’s Cannes appearance has been one of the major highlights of Padukone’s fashion journey. Although her look was appreciated by fashion critics, one of her pictures inspired Netizens to make a new meme series. In the picture, she can be seen sticking out her tongue with a cheeky smile while sashaying down the red carpet.

Living up to the “pop culture”, many memes on Deepika Padukone’s dress were about dinosaurs, and the tweets will leave you in splits.

This is not the first time that Twitterati took digs at a celebrity’s ensembles.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra turned up at the Met Gala 2018 in a deep burgundy Ralph Lauren strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood. She looked like a queen, but eventually the dress triggered quite a few memes.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra looked regal at Met Gala 2018, but that did not stop the memes

Did you like Padukone’s pink dress? Let us know in the comments below.

