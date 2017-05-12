Meet Canadian PM’s die-hard Pakistani fan who adopted ‘Trudeau’ as surname

Haris Khan has adopted Trudeau in his surname! (Source: Haris Khan Trudeau/Twitter/File Photo) Haris Khan has adopted Trudeau in his surname! (Source: Haris Khan Trudeau/Twitter/File Photo)

He’s kind, humble, handsome and strongly believes in gender equality. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has got the world swooning over him — not just for his looks, tattoos and enthusiasm for yoga, but his empathy and goodwill too. The 45-year-old world leader welcomed 25,000 Syrian refugees to his country and has been internationally praised for his noble stance.

While his benevolent gesture melted several hearts worldwide, his compassion for the Muslim community and refugees has cast a spell on a 16-year-old boy from Peshawar, Pakistan. To express his fondness for the Canadian PM, the die-hard fan has changed his name from Muhammad Haris Khan to Haris Khan Trudeau. The ninth-grader told The Express Tribune that he strongly felt for Trudeau when he slammed the terrorist attack on Quebec Mosque this year.

“I hated politics but this man impressed me. Now I want to join politics after graduation and follow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who wins the heart of people everywhere in the world,” he told the newspaper. Khan lost his father during his childhood and lives with his two elder brothers. Although he has expressed his desire to meet Trudeau on social media, he is not planning to visit Canada. “I am not keen on visiting Canada. I just want to meet Trudeau anywhere,” he added. His love for love and reverence for Trudeau is also evident from his maple leaf-adorned Twitter bio which reads,” I’m ready to die for Justin Trudeau, if the world is against Justin Trudeau, I am against the world. I will love him till my last breath.”

Well, that’s not all. The teenager’s Twitter and Facebook page is full of posts of admiration for the leader. Take a look at his posts here.

@JustinTrudeau you are the inspiration for young old girls boys poor middle class every one have faith on you pic.twitter.com/0nNjsllt4z — Haris Khan Trudeau🍁 (@harismalakpolit) April 20, 2017

”THE MORE PEOPLE WE LOVE THE GREATER HUMANITY BECOMES” Haris Khan Trudeau pic.twitter.com/gkotvQT64w — Haris Khan Trudeau🍁 (@harismalakpolit) May 5, 2017

Only reason i love @JustinTrudeau because he is fighting for poor people and wants to bring equality and justice <3 pic.twitter.com/zXNDxsl9gt — Haris Khan Trudeau🍁 (@harismalakpolit) April 20, 2017

if the world against @JustinTrudeau , i am against the world. i will love @JustinTrudeau till my last breath💪💪💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/8K9vs0Vtrg — Haris Khan Trudeau🍁 (@harismalakpolit) April 17, 2017

People on Facebook and Twitter are already calling him Trudeau’s jabra fan and wishing that his dream to meet Trudeau may soon come true.

