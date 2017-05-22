Canadian PM Justin Trudeau posed for a photograph with high school students and made them very happy

Justin Trudeau was jogging when he was spotted by a group of high school students. (Source: crrdo/ Instagram) Justin Trudeau was jogging when he was spotted by a group of high school students. (Source: crrdo/ Instagram)

There are far too many reasons to love Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. Remember how he had greeted the Syrian refugees at the airport with winter coats and teddy bears, or how he appointed a gender-balanced cabinet in Canada? The politician has always impressed the world with his congeniality and now with his present gesture he has proved yet again why he is the coolest Prime Minister around.

Recently in Vancouver, while a group of Canadian high school students were clicking photographs, just before entering the prom, they spotted the Prime Minister jogging past them in Stanley Park Seawall. Dressed in shorts, t-shirt and running shoes, Justin Trudeau actually stopped by and clicked a picture with the students, who seemed visibly ecstatic.

The picture was shared on Instagram by one of the students.

Speaking to CBC about the incident, one of the students, Constantine Maragos said, “We were just taking photos and hanging around talking, and then Trudeau, he just comes running. At first, we were like, ‘Why is the prime minister of Canada running the seawall? And then we started yelling for Trudeau to get in the photo.” The Prime Minister readily agreed to their request.

Adam Scotti, the official photographer of the Prime Minister, also tweeted another picture from the same day, where Justin Trudeau can be seen chatting with the students.

Instantly Twitter showered praises on the Minister and his humility.

Documenting the actions of the Prime Minister while he goes out to run is a project Scotti is working on for a while now. While sharing the same picture on Instagram, the photographer wrote, “This is part of a little side project to document the places we go and the runs we go on. Sometimes it’s just scenic shots, other times, it’s running past an unsuspecting grad group – half clued in, others were more distracted by the ginger with the camera. A memorable moment for all.”

However, this is not the first time the Prime Minister has appeared, rather unexpectedly, in a photograph. Last year he was photographed standing on a beach behind a bride as she walked down the aisle.

