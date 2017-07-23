Justin Trudeau performs puja at a Hindu temple in Toronto and Indian Twitterati loved his desi look!

Wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama in blue and silver along with a garland of flowers he followed the rituals solemnly and later even took a tour of the premises. (Source: Justin Trudeau, Canadian PM/ Twitter) Wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama in blue and silver along with a garland of flowers he followed the rituals solemnly and later even took a tour of the premises. (Source: Justin Trudeau, Canadian PM/ Twitter)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is known for participating and celebrating festivals of various religious and ethnic communities living in Canada. From shaking a leg with Indians on Independence Day to wishing everyone Eid Mubarak — he has always highlighted the multiculturism in his country. Recently, he turned desi and donning bright silk kurta he attended the 10th anniversary of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto.

Attending the ceremony, he also paid his obeisance to the shrine and hailed the temple as an “architectural masterpiece” and a “place for communal harmony”. Wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama in blue and silver along with a garland of flowers he followed the rituals solemnly and later even took a tour of the premises.

“How remarkable and fitting it is that when visitors come to Canada through our largest airport, Pearson International, one of the first Canadian sights people see off Highway 427 is this mandir,” said Trudeau. “I for one could not be more proud,” the CBS News quoted the prime minister.

The celebrations were also attended by former MEA spokesperson and current Indian ambassador to Canada, Vikas Swarup and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The BAPS Mandir is more than an architectural masterpiece – It’s truly a place for community. Happy 10th anniversary! #bapstoronto10 pic.twitter.com/kh5S1T3oIE — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto today. pic.twitter.com/RAVO7F5yBV — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) July 23, 2017

He took to Twitter to share the images, and Indian Twitterati can’t keep calm. Many Indians living in Canada and elsewhere lauded the PM’s gesture. Many others too came forward and praised him for religious inclusivity.

What a beautiful building! Thank you for being a leader with grace and class. Missing that to the south of your country’s border. — LanguedeChat (@muppetwoman) July 23, 2017

Such events with cultural and religious exchanges are the true essence of peace & harmony among different countries & communities,Thankyou🙏 — ManjuL SharmA (@manjul36) July 23, 2017

Wow.beautiful place. Great that you participate with people of all faiths. — Michael Thurber (@thurber_michael) July 23, 2017

Great job Justin! Diversity is Canadian. — Randy Hughes (@randalldhughes) July 23, 2017

It is PM , was looking cool in traditional Indian Dress was perfectly fit🇮🇳🇨🇦 — Vijay Brahmbhatt (@330toro) July 23, 2017

Justin Trudeau is awesome. I love his love for diversity. Canadians are good people and open minded especially to immigrants. Love Canada! — Rizwan Khan (@RizwanKhan0088) July 23, 2017

Fantastic Gesture! That’s like a true keeper of a secular democracy. We love you 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏😊😊👏😊 — Puneet Bhatnagar (@1PBhatnagar) July 23, 2017

You r a great pm sir. Really appreciated .☺ — Krupa Desai (@Krupa_Desai8) July 23, 2017

love from India 😍😍😍 — CA.Rahul (@rahulspry) July 23, 2017

His tweets are going viral, and Tweeple can’t stop gushing about how much they like Trudeau’s desi avatar. But this is not the first time he aced his Indian look. Earlier, Trudeau was spotted wearing an off-white kurta and dancing Bhangra just like a Punjabi would, celebrating India’s Independence Day. Though the video was originally shot in 2015, it went viral last year again.

