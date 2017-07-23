Latest News

Justin Trudeau performs puja at a Hindu temple in Toronto and Indian Twitterati loved his desi look!

He took to Twitter to share the images, and Indian Twitterati can't keep calm. Many Indians living in Canada and elsewhere lauded the PM's gesture. Many others too came forward and praised him for religious inclusivity.

Published:July 23, 2017 6:40 pm
Wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama in blue and silver along with a garland of flowers he followed the rituals solemnly and later even took a tour of the premises. (Source: Justin Trudeau, Canadian PM/ Twitter)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is known for participating and celebrating festivals of various religious and ethnic communities living in Canada. From shaking a leg with Indians on Independence Day to wishing everyone Eid Mubarak — he has always highlighted the multiculturism in his country. Recently, he turned desi and donning bright silk kurta he attended the 10th anniversary of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto.

Attending the ceremony, he also paid his obeisance to the shrine and hailed the temple as an “architectural masterpiece” and a “place for communal harmony”. Wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama in blue and silver along with a garland of flowers he followed the rituals solemnly and later even took a tour of the premises.

“How remarkable and fitting it is that when visitors come to Canada through our largest airport, Pearson International, one of the first Canadian sights people see off Highway 427 is this mandir,” said Trudeau. “I for one could not be more proud,” the CBS News quoted the prime minister.

The celebrations were also attended by former MEA spokesperson and current Indian ambassador to Canada, Vikas Swarup and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

His tweets are going viral, and Tweeple can’t stop gushing about how much they like Trudeau’s desi avatar. But this is not the first time he aced his Indian look. Earlier, Trudeau was spotted wearing an off-white kurta and dancing Bhangra just like a Punjabi would, celebrating India’s Independence Day. Though the video was originally shot in 2015, it went viral last year again.

