EatShyte: Canadian chocolate company goes viral for its cheeky name

For any company, going global is the goal. Thanks to a brilliant marketing strategy, one Canadian chocolate brand not only took the Internet by storm but also created a huge fan base outside — particularly in Scotland. Belgium master chocolatier Kevin Richards may have launched his brand in Ontario, but it’s the Scottish who are loving its cheeky name — Shyte chocolate. And no points for guessing, it is indeed synonymous to “poop” or “shit”.

Richards launched his brand in May 2017. In less than a year, his clever marketing campaign #EatShyte has taken it global for obvious reasons. However, before you jump to conclusions, let us tell you it’s an acronym. Yes, according to the premium protein chocolate website, SHYTE stands for “Seriously Helps You To Energise” and not the Irish or Scottish slang.

People on the Internet had a field day trying to understand whether the makers knew what the word meant and some even thought it might be a spoof.

So there’s a Canadian chocolate company called ‘Shyte Chocolate’ and they’re telling people to #eatshyte. As a Scotsman This brings me great joy to read 😂 — Mighty Wereball (@MightyWereball) April 20, 2018

#eatshyte I’ll have you guys know that shyte is just as popular in ireland as it is in Scotland. — Andy Farnham (@AndyFarnham1) April 20, 2018

Guys you can all stop inventing new products because this guy has invented the best one and all of your toil is worthless #EatShyte#PleaseDontBeAParody http://t.co/ep8rd9KyZy — Jennie Rigg (@miss_s_b) April 20, 2018

Now remember kiddies. When a Scotsman tells you to #eatShyte, he’s actually concerned that you aren’t getting enough protein in your diet. — Dean Rowlinson (@Superbeans89) April 20, 2018

Saw that #EatShyte chocolate earlier and dismissed it as a fake, but I’m actually on their website now and it’s completely legit. This is incredible.. — Nashat (@Nashat_Hassan) April 20, 2018

Howling- there’s a protein chocolate brand in Canada called shyte chocolate and their motto is #eatshyte 😭 best thing I’ve seen — THISKIDSNOTALRIGHT (@Lauren_Kilgour) April 20, 2018

If you want decent chocolate & protein and have a sweet tooth then eat Shyte #EatShyte 💩💩💩💩💩💩😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2l7qOWn2hi — Laird of Glencairn (@MarkYou05730747) April 19, 2018

ERMAHGERD ITS REAL AND THEIR THING IS #EATSHYTE pic.twitter.com/9kIljYBiG9 — Carly (@65_wat) April 20, 2018

But proving everyone wrong, the makers on Facebook not only confirmed the brand is real and the name is legit, they also wrote naming the brand SHYTE was actually “intentional.”

“We may be silly, but we take our chocolate very seriously,” the company website reads further proving they know “their shyte”. And taking the hilarity further, under the ‘Shyte Show’s’ section of the website they even joked, “It’s where shyte hits the fans!”

Talking to Scottish Sun, Richards revealed why they zeroed down to this unusual name for his dream company after a discussion with the company’s Scottish branding artist Laura Mark. “I mentioned to her the fun name of Shyte Chocolate and both of us looked at each other and thought, ‘YES!’” the report said.

On Facebook, users have been punning and cracking jokes. What’s more, some even suggested crowd-funding it to get SHYTE on the jerseys of the Rangers FC. Later, writing a post on company’s page, Richard informed, “I’ve even been approached to sponsor a soccer team in Northern Scotland.”

Surely adding #EatShyte to tweets did the trick, and since then it’s been a whirlwind. “It’s funny because I had planned on taking a few weeks off production and all of a sudden this article comes out and I’m like, well, I guess I’ve just got to build this up,” he told Huffington Post UK.

