Woman fined for driving TOO SLOW in Canada; Twitterati wonder if it was their MOM!

A woman was fined for driving way too slow, and Twitterati couldn’t stop laughing. (Source: Twitter) A woman was fined for driving way too slow, and Twitterati couldn’t stop laughing. (Source: Twitter)

While there are many instances of people being fined for over speeding, did you know that a driver could be held for driving slow too? In one such bizarre incident, a driver was ticketed for going “way too slow”. Believe it or not, it’s true! A 47-year-old woman in Canada was pulled over by the cops after someone lodged a complaint against her for holding up traffic. The woman was allegedly ticketed for driving 40 km/h on Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ontario — some 60 km/h under the speed limit on Wednesday evening. According to a report by the CBC News Ottawa, the woman believed that the speed limit on the high-speed lane was 50 km/h.

Leeds County, part of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call at around 8 pm that an “eastbound vehicle was driving slowly in the fast lane with high beams blazing.” The cops rushed to the scene and tried to pull over but the driver did not stop at first. “After some precarious attempts, officers had to make a tandem stop with a cruiser in the front and rear of the vehicle to safely assist movement off the highway,” the police force said in a statement, the report added.

Explaining why they stopped the driver, the OPP said that they ticketed her for “unnecessarily slow driving, failing to obey signs and failing to provide proof of insurance.” As soon as the news spread on social media, Netizens were left in splits. Many Twitter users also used the opportunity to warn their moms and dads to take note and avoid driving very slowly.

I’ll have to call my mom to make sure this wasn’t her http://t.co/w2PesdKIVW — Satbir Singh (@SatbirSingh_) December 7, 2017

No wonder why my grandma took forever to come over today — Tyler™ (@ToSauceyBruh) December 8, 2017

Mom and Dad – take note. http://t.co/Tf88SCQLUW — Courtney Kemp (@CourtneyK1208) December 7, 2017

She took that rabbit and turtle story too literally http://t.co/iaNRmdNhKI — sohail altaf (@saltaf01) December 7, 2017

“believed the speed limit was 50”, when it’s clearly signed 100. Took officers several attempts to get her to stop, and didn’t have proof of insurance. This is why we need laws criminalizing stupidity when it comes to driving. #Ontario #Canada http://t.co/WvxB8mc6oa — Crazy Canuckmas (@CrazyCanuck84) December 7, 2017

So dangerous. That’s an accident waiting to happen. — Renee (@Poofi___) December 7, 2017

Can we start busting more drivers in my town who are slow in every lane, congesting the highways? pic.twitter.com/wfzptuWXHn — 🎄Inked_Bee🍻 (@Inked_Bee) December 7, 2017

I thought this was a story about my mom at first. :D — Quipcake (@Quipcake) December 8, 2017

iconic, we need more police out there stopping slow drivers. nothing if more frustrating then people driving below the speed limit!!!!! http://t.co/frHyhrcyh9 — alex!!! (@rogueoneluke) December 8, 2017

Fairly certain she also drives in front of me on the way to work every day…IN THE FAST LANE! — ReadyForSpring (@petrafyed) December 8, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd