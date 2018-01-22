Man pranks police with snow car; gets a ‘parking ticket’ too!

Keeping up with the prank, the cop issued him a fake parking ticket thanking the artist for making their day. (Source: L.S.D Laprise Simon Designs/ Facebook) Keeping up with the prank, the cop issued him a fake parking ticket thanking the artist for making their day. (Source: L.S.D Laprise Simon Designs/ Facebook)

It’s not everyday that you play a prank on law enforcement officers and they take it in the right spirit. But things worked out for this guy, who had some free time one day and a whole lot of snow at hand. Feeling a bit creative, the Montreal artist ‘sculpted’ a car out of the snow on the road to make things a bit interesting for the ploughers who come to clear the snow off the roads.

This wasn’t the first time Canadian Simon Laprise has made snow sculptures, but definitely the first on ‘snow removal day’, and going by the success this fluke prank achieved, he told indianexpress.com, he intends to make some more soon, but didn’t specify what or where.

The replica of the DeLorean sports car (from Back to the Future) was ‘parked’ on the road, and Laprise expected it to brew some trouble since it’s illegal to park on the street on days the ploughers come in. However, it was not the snow ploughers who fell for the trick. It was police instead! Yes, seeing the vehicle parked in the zone, a cop approached the vehicle in front of the artist’s home only to discover it was a snow sculpture and not a real car.

The police officer who spotted the life-size ‘vehicle’ also called in reinforcement. Soon, seeing the car face-to-face the cop realised the joke. However, he was in no mood to let it go and even issued a parking ticket! Only, it had an appreciative note. The cop wrote a thank you note on the ticket in French, which read, “You made our night hahahahaha :)”

Laprise took to Facebook to share the hilarious photos of the cop staring at the fake “DeLorean” parked in a snow removal zone. He apparently called for back up, because another patrol car is also seen in the photo. Later, however, the snow cleaners came and broke the sculpture.

Here are some other photos of how he built the snow car.

