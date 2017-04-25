Can you spot the snake in this mind-boggling picture?

A lot of Twitter users wracked their brains to find out where the snake is. (Source: @SssnakeySci/Twitter) A lot of Twitter users wracked their brains to find out where the snake is. (Source: @SssnakeySci/Twitter)

Do you love to solve puzzles and riddles? A mind-boggling picture is doing the rounds of the Internet and you’ll have to knuckle down your mind to get to the end of it.

A Twitter user, @SssnakeySci, posted a picture of some dried leaves on the micro blogging site, with the tweet, “Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: “Can you spot the snake?” Ever since, a lot of Twitter users wracked their brains to find out where the snake is, but most of them were left with no answers in the end.

See her tweet here.

Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: “can you spot the snake?” 🐍pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017

It seems the Twitter user, Helen, enthusiastically looks up on reptiles like pythons and pitvipers. According to her bio, she is a PhD student in the Grace Lab at FIT in Space Coast, Florida. Interestingly, it’s not the first time that the Internet users got together to break their heads over a fascinating optical illusion. Earlier a pair of shiny legs (or was it white colour?) that sent the Internet into a tizzy.

Still looking for the snake? It will take a while before you can crack it.

Having a tough time while decoding the puzzle, this is what the Twitter users said.

@SssnakeySci I’m staring at a pile of leaves aren’t i. — Chloe Warren (@sciencechloe) April 24, 2017

@SssnakeySci @SuffolkNature Should make this into a jigsaw. Excellent camouflage — Abrehart Ecology (@AbrehartEco) April 24, 2017

@SssnakeySci difficult but I found it eventually (once I had actually put my glasses on 🙄) — Chloë Dalglish (@ChloeDalglish) April 24, 2017

@SssnakeySci Just saw it 😆I failed this one. Brilliant camouflage!🐍 — Dr. Mike Stevenson (@drmikeographer) April 24, 2017

Helen followed up the post with another tweet, posting a picture of the snake. In case you haven’t found the snake yet, you will probably be left speechless to know that the reptile, after all, was hiding in mere plain sight. The Twitter user marks the snake on the same picture in the second tweet, and clearly left a lot on the Internet speechless!

If y’all haven’t found it yet… Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy! ☺️🐍❤️ pic.twitter.com/pSVMIhFP0o — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 24, 2017

What a perplexing puzzle!

First Published on: April 25, 2017 8:51 pm

