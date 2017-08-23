Can you spot the SNAKE in this photo? Most people can’t

So, do you think you’re up to the task? (Source: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/Facebook) So, do you think you’re up to the task? (Source: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/Facebook)

Every now and then the Internet throws up a challenge for us, testing out visual and cognitive skills. Over the past year or so, we’ve had to spot hidden pandas, dogs, SO many cats, eggs, phones, and not mention snakes. Well, not a space that you can ever complain about things being too much or having gone overboard, here we have yet another similar puzzle that is driving Netizens crazy.

A Facebook post on the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 page asks people to spot a snake in a long-shot photo of what seems to be a garden of someone’s house. It’s not an easy task, as the garden has many nooks and cranies where these smily creatures could hide. So, do you think you’re up to the task?

Here’s the photo which was shared on Facebook, with the challenge: “SPOT THE SNAKE! Alright guys it’s time for another spot the snake, top points for the species too! I’ll post the answer tomorrow!!”



Soon after the photo was shared on their Facebook page, it started garnering a lot of reactions, with over a hundred shares and more than 400 comments. Interestingly, we’re not sure how much time people spent poring over the photo, but many people actually managed to get the location of the snake right and some even guessed the species quite closely.

Though, as expected, there were some who randomly circled areas hoping to be right, while some others used their photo editing skills and placed a happy snake bang in the middle of the photo. For that, we at least have to give them some marks for effort and creativity.

And here’s the answer. We seriously urge you not to look unless you’ve given this an honest try.



So, apparently the snake was on the fence in the back right hand corner of the photo, and the species is a Coastal Carpet Python.

Did you get it right?

