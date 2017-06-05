There’s something weirdly wrong in this viral photo of 4 women; can you find out what?

Yes, go ahead, look at the women closely. (Source: Imgur) Yes, go ahead, look at the women closely. (Source: Imgur)

Late last year, a photo of six women hanging out on the couch sent the Internet into a tizzy. Before you jump to conclusions, the absolutely normal seeming photo had a weird fact that once seen, was difficult to ignore. For the six girls siting and smiling at the camera from the sofa, there were just five pairs of legs, whichever way one tried to dissect the picture! Now, it is another photo of four women posing that has stirred up a storm on the Internet!

Well, yes, go ahead, look at the women, all four of them. Are they missing their limbs or is there anything weird with their faces? In all likelihood, you are going to have a tough time figuring out anything wrong with the four friends happily posing, because there really isn’t. What is probably weird is the background. In case you didn’t see yet, then look closer.

*Spoiler alert*

Each person in the background seem to have the safe face! Yes, as glaring and obvious as that seems now, it isn’t something that would really catch the eye. But once it does, it becomes creepier with each passing second you spend looking at the picture.

Sure, you might look at the picture and scoff at us thinking why have we subjected you to another photoshopped image. Well, as much as we agree it could be photoshop (and a really shoddy one, if looked at closely), we also cannot disagree that it is creepy, no less.

Posted on Imgur, in no time, the photo garnered more than 6,89,000 views in just over a couple of days. For every “I don’t get it” comment, there is somebody explaining that there are familiar faces all around. “Thank you saved me an hour looking at legs,” a grateful Twitter user wrote to people who had figured out what’s wrong with the picture.

