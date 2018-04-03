Presents Latest News

Can you describe ‘love’ without using the word? These tweets go from poetic to hilarious

When @TheDalaiMama asked social media users on Twitter to describe love without using the word "love", most jumped on the opportunity. What's more, the answers ranged from poetic to hilarious.

What is love? Isn’t it an inexplicable feeling, and a mysterious emotion? It may have been defined millions of times in songs, sagas and poems, but still remains undefined — for everyone’s definition of love is different. Love is compassion, madness but also, a selfless sentiment. So, when @TheDalaiMama (not to be confused with His Holiness) asked social media users on Twitter to describe love without using the word “love”, most jumped on the opportunity. What’s more, the answers ranged from poetic to hilarious.

While one summed up how grabbing a pizza was love, many others found other ways to express how food is love for them. “Picture this… your large two-topping pizza was just delivered. You hop on this comfy ass couch, a dog is there. You’re wearing mesh athletic shorts, a t-shirt and one sock and you press play on Netflix as you eat that MF pizza. The windows are open. It’s summer,” @annaanonymous_ tweeted. Morever, another user was cleverly on point when he wrote: “Wanting to throw them out of a 5th floor window but being downstairs in time to catch them.”

Read some tweets that surfaced on the micro-blogging site here.

So, what is your definition of love? Tell us in the comments below.

