Can you describe ‘love’ without using the word? These tweets go from poetic to hilarious

What is love? Isn’t it an inexplicable feeling, and a mysterious emotion? It may have been defined millions of times in songs, sagas and poems, but still remains undefined — for everyone’s definition of love is different. Love is compassion, madness but also, a selfless sentiment. So, when @TheDalaiMama (not to be confused with His Holiness) asked social media users on Twitter to describe love without using the word “love”, most jumped on the opportunity. What’s more, the answers ranged from poetic to hilarious.

While one summed up how grabbing a pizza was love, many others found other ways to express how food is love for them. “Picture this… your large two-topping pizza was just delivered. You hop on this comfy ass couch, a dog is there. You’re wearing mesh athletic shorts, a t-shirt and one sock and you press play on Netflix as you eat that MF pizza. The windows are open. It’s summer,” @annaanonymous_ tweeted. Morever, another user was cleverly on point when he wrote: “Wanting to throw them out of a 5th floor window but being downstairs in time to catch them.”

Read some tweets that surfaced on the micro-blogging site here.

How would you describe love without using the word “love”? — King Cobra (@ThaDalaiMama) April 2, 2018

the feeling you get when you fall asleep outside n wake up wit the sun on your skin … the sound of a baby laughing … embodying light http://t.co/0f9UxILG94 — …… (@YUNGSTELLAR) April 2, 2018

Drowning and breathing at the same time — Nadine Richardson (@BuBuBlog) April 2, 2018

butterflies dancing around my heart’s bonfire http://t.co/nq2JVTgmUC — Flattop Shawty (@thundarcatz) April 2, 2018

Picture this… your large two-topping pizza was just delivered. You hop on this comfy ass couch, a dog is there. You’re wearing mesh athletic shorts, a t-shirt and one sock and you press play on Netflix as you eat that MF pizza. The windows are open. It’s summer. — Anna Anonymous (@annaanonymous_) April 2, 2018

“I’m on my way home what do want to eat” — Duie P. Newton (@LupoAsagi) April 2, 2018

Giving her the chocolate filled bottom of your dipped drumstick! — TAKE IT EASY!!! (@raulg1320) April 2, 2018

“You wanna bite of my food?” http://t.co/MENhC3GPiO — Mikey Taylor (@MikeyT202) April 2, 2018

Wanting to throw them out of a 5th floor window but being downstairs in time to catch them. http://t.co/BALbfYnung — Flex Kavana (@yeezy_taught_ya) April 2, 2018

So, what is your definition of love? Tell us in the comments below.

