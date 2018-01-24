Camels disqualified from beauty pageant in Saudi Arabia for using botox!

Prize camels keep tradition alive in changing Saudi, but please no Botox! (Source: Reuters) Prize camels keep tradition alive in changing Saudi, but please no Botox! (Source: Reuters)

The dromedaries paraded down a dusty racetrack as judges rated the size of their lips, cheeks, heads and knees. Crowds of men watched from the bleachers, hooting when the beasts representing their own tribe loped down the track. A dozen beasts have been disqualified from this year’s Saudi “camel beauty contest” because their handlers used Botox to make them more handsome.

“The camel,” explained the chief judge of the show, Fawzan al-Madi, “is a symbol of Saudi Arabia. We used to preserve it out of necessity, now we preserve it as a pastime.”

Much is changing in Saudi Arabia: the country is getting its first movie theatres. Soon women will be permitted to drive. The authorities eventually hope to diversify the economy away from the oil that has been its lifeblood for decades.

But as they seek to transform the conservative kingdom, the Saudi authorities are trying to smooth the path for reform by emphasising traditional aspects of their culture. And for the Bedouin of Arabia, nothing is more essential than the camel, used for centuries for food, transport, as a war machine and companion.

So, the authorities have ramped up the country’s annual month-long camel festival, which was relocated last year from the remote desert to the outskirts of the capital. On a rocky desert plateau, the government has erected a permanent venue to host the headline events: races and show competitions with combined purses of 213 million riyals. ($57 million)

The pavilion features an auction where top camels can fetch millions of riyals.

There are food stalls and souvenir shops, a petting zoo featuring the world’s tallest and shortest camels, a museum with life-size sand sculptures of camels, tents for tasting camel’s milk and viewing camel-hair textiles, and a planetarium showing how Arabs rode camels through the desert guided by the stars.

Organisers say this “heritage village” will expand in coming years as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – who is heir to the throne, defence minister and head of oil and economic policy – takes the reins through a newly-created official Camel Club established by royal decree last year.

Halfway through this year’s festival, attendance is up about a third from last year, with about 300,000 people making the 1-1/2 hour trip from Riyadh so far, said Fahd al-Semmari, a Camel Club board member.

“The vision is for the (festival) to become a global, pioneering forum for all classes of people to come for entertainment, knowledge and competition.”

Here’s how Tweeple had to say about this:

that lip filler tho pic.twitter.com/WvXFqE6rRG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2018

2018: The year I learnt that there are people out there who inject their camels with botox so that their pets can win a beauty contest for camels. http://t.co/9v36WNKsCV — Amit Kamath (@jestalt) January 23, 2018

why is there a beauty contest for camels?

why did they botox them?

what do they use to measure the beauty of a camel? http://t.co/dObupMtcSI — Mohamed Ali (@Mohamed_score) January 23, 2018

just don’t really feel like it was the camels idea to put in the botox http://t.co/x2s6Aume88 — hannah (@BiggieHans) January 23, 2018

The murky world of camel beauty contests: plastic surgery, botox injections, and being judged by God! http://t.co/rfTP51j05j — Praveen Jacob (@joustifier) January 24, 2018

This is what happens when you exclude women from the public sphere. Camel beauty contests with stakes so high that many contestants cheat with Botox. http://t.co/OKKkj8DxZ5 — Alex #FBPE (@alexpiletska) January 24, 2018

Camel beauty pageant. Wait. There’s more. Camels disqualified from beauty pageant… for using Botox. 2018 you are one weird year. pic.twitter.com/Fp8v0w16lC — Patty (@noguiltlife) January 24, 2018

The Saudi Camel botox scandal is by far and away the best story to come out the Middle East this year…. — Michael Stephens (@MStephensGulf) January 23, 2018

So much for the old saying “you can put lipstick on a pig” it’s now ” you can give your camel Botox” 😂😂 http://t.co/iCt5e9DUOI — Andrew castieau (@AndrewCastieau) January 24, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App