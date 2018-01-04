These twins have a full year between them! Coolest birth story of 2017, or is it 2018?!

These twins may be physically close, but there is a whole year between them. Twins Joaquin Jr Ontiveros was born at 11.58 pm on December 31, 2017, and Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros arrived at 12.16 am on January 1, 2018. (Source: Jessica Harrington/Twitter) These twins may be physically close, but there is a whole year between them. Twins Joaquin Jr Ontiveros was born at 11.58 pm on December 31, 2017, and Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros arrived at 12.16 am on January 1, 2018. (Source: Jessica Harrington/Twitter)

In an example how a couple of minutes can make such a huge difference, Joaquin Jr Ontiveros came into the world 18 minutes before his sister Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros, but because the happy birth took place on the night of December 31, 2017, or the morning of January 1, 2018 (depending on how you look at it), the kid sister is actually now a whole year younger.

Maria Esperanza Flores Rios gave birth to two babies within a gap of 18 minutes, but the children will bear two different years in their birth certificate. First came baby boy Joaquin Jr at 11.58 pm on December 31, 2017, and his baby sister Aitana de Jesus arrived 18 minutes later at 12.16 am on January 1, 2018. The Delano Regional Medical Center staff were so excited that they posted several news local reports with a picture of the mother and the twins on their Facebook page.

According to the reports, these babies cam early mother Maria Esperanza Flores Rios actually had a C-section scheduled for next week before she went into labour 7 pm on New Year’s Eve. As per tradition, the Delano Regional Medical Center gifted the twins and their family presents worth $3,000 for being the first babies of 2018.

This was not the first time that such an incident happened, back in 2015-2016 Jaelyn Valencia was born on 11.59 pm on December 31. After saying goodbye to 2015, the parents said hello to their new son Luis born at 12.02 am on New Year’s day. The 3-minute delay gave elder sister Jaelyn a whole year’s head-start over Luis.

And then last year, in San Diego when twin girls were born minutes apart in different years.

