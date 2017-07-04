Latest News

Buzz Aldrin’s hilarious expressions on Donald Trump’s speech on space have left Twitterati in splits

Buzz Aldrin, for the uninitiated, is a former astronaut who was one of the first two humans to land on the moon and second to walk on it after Neil Armstrong. The 87-year-old was present at the White House as the POTUS signed the National Space Council Executive Order and gave a speech on space explorations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 4, 2017 10:32 am
donald trump, buzz aldrin face trump, buzz aldrin expressions trump talk, buzz aldrin hilarious face trump talks, trump space talk buzz aldrin face funny, indian express, indian express news Going by the general reactions on the Internet, it seems the people of the country are relating to Aldrin on a very, very deep level.(Source: Caudlewag/Twitter)
Donald Trump joined office as the president of the United States on January 20 and ever since, there has been little that he did and did not trigger a meme-fest on social media. From Melania Trump slapping away his hand as he held it out to her on foreign trips, photos of Trump looking fondly at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, Trump with his hand on the glowing orb to Covfefe – POTUS has proven to be the Internet’s favourite child when it comes to trolling. This time however, it is Buzz Aldrin’s flurry of facial expressions listening to Trump’s speech on space that has got people laughing.

After the signing of the order, Aldrin made a Toy Story joke when he said "Infinity and beyond" to the President, which fell flat because his reply was a lacklustre "This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don't really don't know. But it could be. It has to be something — but it could be infinity, right?"

It was however, the legendary astronaut’s face listening to Trump’s speech that had people cracking up. But going by the general reactions on the Internet, it seems the people of the country are relating to Aldrin at a very, very deep level.

Check out how Aldrin’s facial nerves twitch countless times in what seems like a few seconds as he stands beside the President and listen to him speech. Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions Aldrin’s expressions triggered on Twitter.

