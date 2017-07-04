Buzz Aldrin’s hilarious expressions on Donald Trump’s speech on space have left Twitterati in splits

Going by the general reactions on the Internet, it seems the people of the country are relating to Aldrin on a very, very deep level.(Source: Caudlewag/Twitter) Going by the general reactions on the Internet, it seems the people of the country are relating to Aldrin on a very, very deep level.(Source: Caudlewag/Twitter)

Donald Trump joined office as the president of the United States on January 20 and ever since, there has been little that he did and did not trigger a meme-fest on social media. From Melania Trump slapping away his hand as he held it out to her on foreign trips, photos of Trump looking fondly at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, Trump with his hand on the glowing orb to Covfefe – POTUS has proven to be the Internet’s favourite child when it comes to trolling. This time however, it is Buzz Aldrin’s flurry of facial expressions listening to Trump’s speech on space that has got people laughing.

Aldrin, for the uninitiated, is a former astronaut who was one of the first two humans to land on the moon and second to walk on it after Neil Armstrong. The 87-year-old was present at the White House as POTUS signed the National Space Council Executive Order and gave a speech on space explorations. After the signing of the order, Aldrin made a Toy Story joke when he said “Infinity and beyond” to the President, which fell flat because his reply was a lacklustre “This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don’t really don’t know. But it could be. It has to be something — but it could be infinity, right?”

It was however, the legendary astronaut’s face listening to Trump’s speech that had people cracking up. But going by the general reactions on the Internet, it seems the people of the country are relating to Aldrin at a very, very deep level.

Check out how Aldrin’s facial nerves twitch countless times in what seems like a few seconds as he stands beside the President and listen to him speech. Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions Aldrin’s expressions triggered on Twitter.

Buzz Aldrin wonders if he can spend the duration of Trump’s presidency on the moon… http://t.co/EHOYXNhUMf — Francesco_319 (@jellicoe1992) July 1, 2017

Buzz Aldrin echoes a nation as he tries to listen to trump. pic.twitter.com/P4XCKRYohq — Ivan (@Maverick_Ivan) July 2, 2017

Donald Trump wants to build a Death Star and Buzz Aldrin’s face is all of us right now http://t.co/1TrlsDIkb5 — Viv Heaton (@viv_heaton) June 30, 2017

Buzz Aldrin thinks we should blast Trump away from Earth and into infinity. http://t.co/rVogCcUXFm — Rogue EPA Staff (@RogueEPAstaff) July 1, 2017

Buzz Aldrin is ‘all of us’ listening to Trump talk about space exploration. He’s my new hero! #BuzzAldrin pic.twitter.com/mi1877PG0B — Scott Gumbleton (@scottgumbleton) July 3, 2017

Buzz Aldrin: To infinity and beyond! Trump: This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We really don’t know. But it could be. LMAO. pic.twitter.com/CVDQ2NYIWe — Lauren Werner (@LaurenWern) July 1, 2017

I like how Buzz Aldrin’s face goes through 80% of the emotions most people feel when Trump is talking to the public. pic.twitter.com/ewz4wfI1F1 — Caudle🏳️‍🌈 (@Caudlewag) July 1, 2017

Buzz Aldrin does not appear to be impressed by Trump’s remarks about space. pic.twitter.com/RMLd3Hbrt4 — Lauren Werner (@LaurenWern) July 1, 2017

