  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Can’t handle the burden of adulthood? This Twitter thread sums up life’s untold lessons

From giving life lessons to posting the reality about work-life balance, Alexander JA Cortes' long Twitter thread about the "untaught truths of adulthood" hit a chord with many social media users.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: March 1, 2018 9:50 pm
Untaught truths of adulthood, twitter thread adult lessons, adulthood lessons, adult problems, adult inspirational quotes, work quotes, life quotes, indian express, indian express news Struggling to survive with the pressure and responsibilities of adulthood? Read this Twitter thread. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Related News

The grass is always greener on the other side… Most people are always in a hurry to grow up when they are younger, but once they do, they can’t help but wish they could get back to the carefree days of childhood. Does that sound like your life story? Do you feel trapped inside the walls of adulthood? If you can’t seem to handle the stress and the burden of middle age, these honest one-liner life lessons are for you.

Alexander JA Cortes, who goes by the Twitter handle @AJA_Cortes, posted a long thread about the “untaught truths of adulthood” and his words struck a chord with many social media users. From giving life lessons to posting the reality about work-life balance and the common causes of arguments between men and women, he shared some golden advice for others and it soon garnered more than 2,700 retweets and 7,000 likes, by the time of writing.

Read the tweets here.

What do you think about his words of wisdom? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 01: Latest News