Buckingham Palace emergency meeting: Twitterati keep their guessing game strong with hilarious memes

From funny memes of people waiting for the announcement to gifs showing how the Queen trolled the world, these memes are breaking the Internet right now.

Published:May 4, 2017 7:15 pm
Buckingham Palace, Buckingham Palace emergency meeting, Buckingham Palace queen, queen emergency meeting, prince philip, prince philip retirement, queen death rumours, prince philip death rumours, queen eleizabeth ii, Buckingham Palace memes, Buckingham Palace emergency meeting tweet, world news, britain news, indian express Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will stop carrying out public engagements this fall, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

People on social media were nervous after various British news organisations reported about an “emergency meeting” that was called at the Buckingham Palace. All the household staff to the Queen Elizabeth II across the country were summoned. What happened next for the few hours was nothing but a pandemonium.

Twitterati went berserk to figure out what exactly happened, while rumours about the death of Prince Philip dominated the micro-blogging site. Reports that the flag was not seen at half-mast, reassured people. And if you think it was just the British people who were tensed then you are wrong. In the early hours, thousands of people started tweeting about what might be the actual cause of the meeting while meme-makers created hilariously took on the anxiety.

Apart for gifs and memes that captured the nervousness of the people, many suggested hilarious and bizarre reasons for the meeting. While one worried maybe Her Majesty will cancel the second season of Crown, the Netflix original on her life, few predicted she may have got a new dog!

And finally, when it was known that there was nothing to worry and the Queen and Duke of Edinburg were safe and in good health, everyone took a sigh of relief. But following the entire day’s palpitations and tension, Twitterati had one verdict that it’s how the Queen trolled everyone!

