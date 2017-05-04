Buckingham Palace emergency meeting: Twitterati keep their guessing game strong with hilarious memes

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will stop carrying out public engagements this fall, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will stop carrying out public engagements this fall, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

People on social media were nervous after various British news organisations reported about an “emergency meeting” that was called at the Buckingham Palace. All the household staff to the Queen Elizabeth II across the country were summoned. What happened next for the few hours was nothing but a pandemonium.

Twitterati went berserk to figure out what exactly happened, while rumours about the death of Prince Philip dominated the micro-blogging site. Reports that the flag was not seen at half-mast, reassured people. And if you think it was just the British people who were tensed then you are wrong. In the early hours, thousands of people started tweeting about what might be the actual cause of the meeting while meme-makers created hilariously took on the anxiety.

Why I am so nervous about the secret meeting at Buckingham Palace?

I’m not even British. pic.twitter.com/mGBxrvCWwB — ZEK (@ZacharyBorthwic) May 4, 2017

Buckingham Palace .. waiting to hear the news 😔 pic.twitter.com/j1jtzt4uIV — Janice Clark (@_janiceclark) May 4, 2017

Me waiting for 8am announcement at #BuckinghamPalace pic.twitter.com/olRHfmwBsi — Jen Lee (@jenleeren) May 4, 2017

Waiting to hear what’s occurring with the emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace like.. 🙆🏼🤔😲😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BMw9PYhOR9 — sassypants 💁🏼 (@sassypants1109) May 4, 2017

Waiting for this Buckingham Palace announcement…….. pic.twitter.com/CoGoTnHtYi — Chloe Naylor (@CloNaylor) May 4, 2017

Apart for gifs and memes that captured the nervousness of the people, many suggested hilarious and bizarre reasons for the meeting. While one worried maybe Her Majesty will cancel the second season of Crown, the Netflix original on her life, few predicted she may have got a new dog!

“Got a new Corgi. Just thought you’d all want to know.” #BuckinghamPalace pic.twitter.com/sR2Ii4dtAR — Anthony B. Masters (@anthonybmasters) May 4, 2017

I’m scared 😳 #buckinghampalace but maybe she’s just cancelling a second season of The Crown. — Rose Ellen Dix 🦄 (@RoseEllenDix) May 4, 2017

#BuckinghamPalace Emergency meeting of all staff…Dust found on skirting boards,no toilet roll & some one left the milk out💤 pic.twitter.com/B40jJKqRqP — Kassasimone Le Boo (@rosiewhatacutie) May 4, 2017

OMG she’s going to be the new Doctor isn’t she? #BuckinghamPalace — Grant Williamson (@ozjimbob) May 4, 2017

I know what happened at #BuckinghamPalace pic.twitter.com/oBsegJye3S — Proud Misha Monster (@Destiel_Cas) May 4, 2017

And finally, when it was known that there was nothing to worry and the Queen and Duke of Edinburg were safe and in good health, everyone took a sigh of relief. But following the entire day’s palpitations and tension, Twitterati had one verdict that it’s how the Queen trolled everyone!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd