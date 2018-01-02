BubbleMadness: Mesmerising videos of freezing bubbles will blow your mind

With freezing temperature in parts of Canada and the US, people are trying to create such amazing snow globes with soap and water. (Source: Chris Ratzlaff/ Twitter) With freezing temperature in parts of Canada and the US, people are trying to create such amazing snow globes with soap and water. (Source: Chris Ratzlaff/ Twitter)

There is something beautiful about winter and snow. And for people who cannot experience the snow white landscape in person, nothing beats a snow globe — a cherished world of a winter wonderland! But if you thought that the world of glass is all that is most intriguing and beautiful, you haven’t seen the freezing bubbles yet. A mind-blogging water bubble can transform into a ‘snow globe’ in just a few seconds if the temperature is as freezing as it is in Canada at the moment, and the transformation is mesmerising.

As temperatures dip around the world, people are gripped in #BubbleMadness, trying out and seeing videos of freezing bubbles — and it’s oddly hypnotic.

It all started freezing temperature in parts of Canada and US when people were mesmerised by the magical changes of a bubble on the snow. The creation of intricate snowflake structures and patterns was started by Canadian storm chaser and photographer Chris Ratzlaff and very soon it went viral. He later even shared the secret recipe for the bubble along with tips, so that others too can try a hand at creating a magic bubble.

More freezing of bubbles. Now, better lighting and corn syrup has been added to my mixture of dish soap and salt (had to wait for Sobeys to open 😉)@PrairieChasers @PhotoEdCANADA pic.twitter.com/batEJwiXWW — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 26, 2017

What would #BubbleMadness be without a more produced video? (that’ll never go as viral as the vid captured with the smartphone 😜)@PrairieChasers #abwx My frozen bubble recipe

– 200ml warm water

– 35ml corn syrup

– 35ml dish soap

– 2tbs sugar pic.twitter.com/XtnIEkJdwI — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 29, 2017

With #BubbleMadness trending today, here’s a still from this morning. Freezing Bubbles Pro Tip: Bubbles seem to freeze quicker in humid climates. If your bubbles are popping before freezing, try blowing them onto smooth surfaces (ice, glass, etc)#abwx pic.twitter.com/PtrHA3cgTu — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 28, 2017

And adding some more magic and festive spirit to the creations were photographer Craig Boehm, also from Canada.

Videos and photos of it are going viral and many are now sharing their own videos and photos of freezing bubble.

Another bubble pic … this one even has a nice forest scene 😉#BubbleMadness pic.twitter.com/tnZyRCf5Ti — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 29, 2017

Another frozen bubble shot last night#BubbleMadness #abwx @PrairieChasers My frozen bubble recipe

– 200ml warm water

– 35ml corn syrup

– 35ml dish soap

– 2tbs sugar pic.twitter.com/qWJmUc7gRG — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 29, 2017

Some more #BubbleMadness today in Olds Ab in -27C pic.twitter.com/zdx5inaGkj — Artur Pyzalski (@APyzalski) December 30, 2017

Bubbles freezing is just incredible.

I cannot stop watching.@abc13houston pic.twitter.com/82EEXWuGrq — Collin Myers ABC13 (@CollinMyers_) December 30, 2017

@ratzlaff funny how some #BubbleMadness results show up so slowly… everyone is different! pic.twitter.com/K0t1OOuZOJ — Gavin Berg (@gavin_berg) December 31, 2017

Making the most of the cold temps, frozen soap bubbles #bubblemadness pic.twitter.com/D7aBvYGLQZ — Anne Maloney Assaff (@NBNaturePainter) January 1, 2018

It worked in NY at 5 above! Straight off the camera, no editing. But it worked – pretty excited! pic.twitter.com/DNktk3KzKk — A. Wesley Jones (@PinstripesNY) December 31, 2017

Many years ago he introduced me to sleepless nights of chasing Aurora and now apparently things have progressed to #BubbleMadness. Much appreciated @ratzlaff! pic.twitter.com/3X2kDY38Hh — John Barnes (@Johnny_B500) December 31, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd