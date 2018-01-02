Top News

#BubbleMadness: Mesmerising videos of freezing bubbles will blow your mind

The creation of intricate snowflake structures and patterns was started by Canadian storm chaser and photographer Chris Ratzlaff and very soon it went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2018 8:47 pm
With freezing temperature in parts of Canada and the US, people are trying to create such amazing snow globes with soap and water. (Source: Chris Ratzlaff/ Twitter)
There is something beautiful about winter and snow. And for people who cannot experience the snow white landscape in person, nothing beats a snow globe — a cherished world of a winter wonderland! But if you thought that the world of glass is all that is most intriguing and beautiful, you haven’t seen the freezing bubbles yet. A mind-blogging water bubble can transform into a ‘snow globe’ in just a few seconds if the temperature is as freezing as it is in Canada at the moment, and the transformation is mesmerising.

As temperatures dip around the world, people are gripped in #BubbleMadness, trying out and seeing videos of freezing bubbles — and it’s oddly hypnotic.

It all started freezing temperature in parts of Canada and US when people were mesmerised by the magical changes of a bubble on the snow. The creation of intricate snowflake structures and patterns was started by Canadian storm chaser and photographer Chris Ratzlaff and very soon it went viral. He later even shared the secret recipe for the bubble along with tips, so that others too can try a hand at creating a magic bubble.

And adding some more magic and festive spirit to the creations were photographer Craig Boehm, also from Canada.

Videos and photos of it are going viral and many are now sharing their own videos and photos of freezing bubble.

