Follow Us:
Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Somebody ‘revealed the REAL reason’ behind men’s broken spines, and Twitterati can’t stop LOL-ing

According someone on Twitter, the reason why many men might have a broken spine is because they sit on their BIG wallets! And guess what Twitter users across the globe immediately thought of? Memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2018 7:12:35 pm
wallet, wallet meme, wallet meme Twitter, wallet broken spine, wallet broken meme, wallet meme Twitter reactions, wallet Meme tweets, Indian express, Indian express news A Twitter user unravelled the mystery behind the condition of broken spines in men recently. (Source: Rev-rat/Twitter)
Related News

People on the Internet seem to be on a spree of discovering truths and fascinating facts these days. From stumbling upon a 97-year-old picture that is no less meme material than what the Internet is up to making these days to finding the 18th century version of the ‘unfaithful man’ meme, social media users are busybodies, no doubt. Which is why, when ‘Rev-rat’ tweeted out the startling reason why many among us could have a broken spine, the tweet became a meme, and unsurprisingly so.

ALSO READ | Remember the ‘UNFAITHFUL man’ photo? Turns out there is an 18th century version of it

ALSO READ | A 97-year-old ‘meme-like’ sketch has surfaced on the Internet; awed Twitterati think it’s RELATABLE

So, according to him, the reason why many men might have a broken spine is because they sit on their wallet. And, guess what Tweeple across the globe immediately thought of? “When you know your spine is fine because you don’t have a fat wallet!” Yes, so now you know why we said this tweet became fodder for meme-makers on the Internet, in almost no time. Others came up with more ingenious observations like: “That’s why you get two wallets,” “So hand it over to your woman to hold it for you,” “An empty wallet is good for your health,”

Check out other responses here.

So, you have a broken back too? We suggest you lose the wallet! :P

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now