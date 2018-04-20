Somebody ‘revealed the REAL reason’ behind men’s broken spines, and Twitterati can’t stop LOL-ing

A Twitter user unravelled the mystery behind the condition of broken spines in men recently. (Source: Rev-rat/Twitter) A Twitter user unravelled the mystery behind the condition of broken spines in men recently. (Source: Rev-rat/Twitter)

People on the Internet seem to be on a spree of discovering truths and fascinating facts these days. From stumbling upon a 97-year-old picture that is no less meme material than what the Internet is up to making these days to finding the 18th century version of the ‘unfaithful man’ meme, social media users are busybodies, no doubt. Which is why, when ‘Rev-rat’ tweeted out the startling reason why many among us could have a broken spine, the tweet became a meme, and unsurprisingly so.

So, according to him, the reason why many men might have a broken spine is because they sit on their wallet. And, guess what Tweeple across the globe immediately thought of? “When you know your spine is fine because you don’t have a fat wallet!” Yes, so now you know why we said this tweet became fodder for meme-makers on the Internet, in almost no time. Others came up with more ingenious observations like: “That’s why you get two wallets,” “So hand it over to your woman to hold it for you,” “An empty wallet is good for your health,”

Men,

When you sit on your wallet.. Regards. pic.twitter.com/FCsxcuZzoW — k@monjo maina (@kamonjomaina) April 16, 2018

who the fuck has a wallet that thick? — dennis the menacer (@tansahsa) April 18, 2018

Half of these dudes don’t have a wallet that thick anyways — maddie (@adisonmay_) April 18, 2018

Thats why you get two wallets — DeAndre Ayton’s Cousin (@SmexyMitch) April 18, 2018

My spines crooked and my wallets flat — Tim (@Timboi_) April 19, 2018

Reason I don’t carry wallets — Dahryl J Cobhams (@jcobhams) April 19, 2018

When you know your spine straight, cause you’re broke 😢 pic.twitter.com/f4W9GgVc89 — Rev-rat (@tjones3222) April 18, 2018

So hand it over to your woman to hold it for you ✌🏾 — Ndithyile kweny’i-page (@whatnownwabisa) April 18, 2018

An empty wallet is good for your health. — cheeky chap (@acheekychap) April 17, 2018

So, you have a broken back too? We suggest you lose the wallet! :P

