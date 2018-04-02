Presents Latest News

Twitterati applaud British Vogue for featuring 9 models representing ‘diversity’ on May issue’s cover

Edward Enninful, the Ghana-born editor-in-chief of the publication got nine models to grace its May issue and have described them as fashion's 'New Frontiers'. Along with 20-year-old Halima Aden, who looks stunning wearing a shining deep, flaxen gold hijab, the cover features women from various ethnic backgrounds, thus celebrating diversity.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 2, 2018 11:23 am
Recent times saw women across the world finding solidarity in coming together under the umbrella of movements like Time’sUp and MeToo. In what could be a glorifying step towards the idea of inclusivity of women, transcending other facets, that these movements have successfully pioneered, the cover of British Vogue‘s upcoming issue has made history by featuring a model in hijab. Edward Enninful, the Ghana-born editor-in-chief of the publication got nine models to grace its May issue and have described them as fashion’s “New Frontiers”. Along with 20-year-old Halima Aden, who looks stunning wearing a shining deep, flaxen gold hijab, the cover features women from various ethnic backgrounds, thus celebrating diversity beautifully. Cut to Twitter and people are already heaping this move with praises and love.

Sharing the upcoming issue’s cover, British Vogue wrote on Instagram: “Like so many industries in recent months, fashion has found itself at an important crossroads. At the world’s great design houses, at photographic studios, at fashion weeks and in the offices of magazines such as mine at #BritishVogue, crucial questions have been asked about working practices, safety and respect. Stock has been taken and safeguards to the way we operate have been made…” editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful writes in his editor’s letter for May Vogue. “Yet as a new mood begins to take hold – one that will only enrich and enliven creativity in fashion – I also believe that the time has come for us to look forward. In short, it is a moment for Vogue to do what it has always done best: to offer a bold vision of what the future can – and should – look like.” For the May issue, nine models each changing the face of the fashion industry in their own way are photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio with styling by Enninful for the cover story.”…before going on to mention the names of the models.

Share your thoughts
