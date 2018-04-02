Twitterati applaud British Vogue for featuring 9 models representing ‘diversity’ on May issue’s cover

People are heaping British Vogue’s move towards celebrating diversity with praises and love. (Source: British Vogue/Instagram) People are heaping British Vogue’s move towards celebrating diversity with praises and love. (Source: British Vogue/Instagram)

Recent times saw women across the world finding solidarity in coming together under the umbrella of movements like Time’sUp and MeToo. In what could be a glorifying step towards the idea of inclusivity of women, transcending other facets, that these movements have successfully pioneered, the cover of British Vogue‘s upcoming issue has made history by featuring a model in hijab. Edward Enninful, the Ghana-born editor-in-chief of the publication got nine models to grace its May issue and have described them as fashion’s “New Frontiers”. Along with 20-year-old Halima Aden, who looks stunning wearing a shining deep, flaxen gold hijab, the cover features women from various ethnic backgrounds, thus celebrating diversity beautifully. Cut to Twitter and people are already heaping this move with praises and love.

Sharing the upcoming issue’s cover, British Vogue wrote on Instagram: “Like so many industries in recent months, fashion has found itself at an important crossroads. At the world’s great design houses, at photographic studios, at fashion weeks and in the offices of magazines such as mine at #BritishVogue, crucial questions have been asked about working practices, safety and respect. Stock has been taken and safeguards to the way we operate have been made…” editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful writes in his editor’s letter for May Vogue. “Yet as a new mood begins to take hold – one that will only enrich and enliven creativity in fashion – I also believe that the time has come for us to look forward. In short, it is a moment for Vogue to do what it has always done best: to offer a bold vision of what the future can – and should – look like.” For the May issue, nine models each changing the face of the fashion industry in their own way are photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio with styling by Enninful for the cover story.”…before going on to mention the names of the models.

Meanwhile, take a look at the responses it has amassed on Twitter.

‼️‼️‼️He’s shaking the table oh-so elegantly. — Miss Suber (@misssuber) March 31, 2018

This British Vogue cover is everything. pic.twitter.com/1Rl3VMMPDc — adna (@Adna_xoxo) March 31, 2018

I am so here for this vision. — michael (@michaellcounter) March 30, 2018

Finally a truly diverse cover and welcome to a new age of “inclusive” — Joanne Yulan Jong (@YULANCREATIVE) March 31, 2018

THIS IS WHAT PEOPLE MEAN WHEN THEY SAY THEY WANT DIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/jKOGM38GM1 — 🕊 (@hyohyunny) March 31, 2018

Please inject the May Vogue cover right into my veins. pic.twitter.com/I0KJW1bX1B — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) March 30, 2018

Thank you @BritishVogue for this cover. It would have done a world of good for this Latina (who got boobs & a butt at 11) to see Paloma Elsesser on the cover of a magazine…especially Vogue. Not to mention all of the other beautiful ladies! Gold star ⭐️! #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/ZjErCpEC5l — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 31, 2018

So many girls around the world seeing themselves on this cover right now @BritishVogue pic.twitter.com/YrR38mLQex — Mariana_Atencio (@marianaatencio) March 31, 2018

What do you think of the cover? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

