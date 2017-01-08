British man to give birth to baby

Hayden Cross has been living legally as a man for three years and is already part-way through hormone treatment to transform from a woman to a man. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Hayden Cross has been living legally as a man for three years and is already part-way through hormone treatment to transform from a woman to a man. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A British man has put his gender transition on hold to have a baby after finding a sperm donor on social media and is expected to become the first UK male to give birth. Hayden Cross has been living legally as a man for three years and is already part-way through hormone treatment to transform from a woman to a man. But the 20-year-old’s full transition was paused after the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) refused to carry out a 4,000-pounds process to freeze his eggs – which he hoped would enable him to have children in the future.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

The former supermarket worker instead found a sperm donor via Facebook and, now successfully pregnant, is set to give birth in a few months, according to ‘The Sun’. Cross is expected to become the first UK male to give birth.

Sixteen weeks into his pregnancy, Cross told the newspaper: “I want the baby to have the best. I’ll be the greatest dad.”

He took to social media to find a sperm donor and an anonymous donor came forward and, having self-administered the sperm, Cross became pregnant at the first attempt. Speaking of the discovery, Cross said: “It was mixed emotions.

“I was happy but I also knew it would be backtracking on my transition.” He said he felt pressured into getting pregnant before completing his gender transition, as hormone treatment would have set irreversible changes into motion. Gender transition treatment costs the NHS on average 29,000 pounds per patient.