British cyclist pedals round-the-world in 78 days and smashes Guinness World Record

If you thought you have probably seen it all, then guess you did not get to know about the endurance cyclist from the UK who made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for literally pedalling around the world in just a matter of 80 days! You heard us. According to Reuters, Mark Beaumont cycled for 18 hours a day and burned more than 9,000 calories every 24 hours as he crossed Poland, Russia, Mongolia, China, Australia and the United States. The Scotsman covered 29,000 km in just about 80 days and said he has barely walked for two and a half months.

“It’s literally about riding to the next horizon,” the Scotsman said on September 18, Monday, after completing his marathon ride under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. He experienced a never before “mental depth” after a crash in Russia on the ninth day left him with a broken tooth and an injured elbow.

“It’s just the sleep deprivation. It’s after weeks and weeks and weeks, it’s just the long, long hours you spend in your head, you know, really battling. And you just need to decide you’re never going to stop,” he said.

It took him precisely 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes to complete the ride. Andrew Nicholson, from New Zealand, had previously held the record and managed the feat in 123 days in 2015.

A Guinness World Record adjudicator handed the cyclist two world record certificates — one for the round-the-world record and the second for the furthest distance cycled in a single month.

