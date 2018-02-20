British woman kicked off £400 Emirates flight for PERIOD PAIN

The woman and her boyfriend were on a Dubai-bound flight when a stewardess overheard her complaining about menstrual pain. (Source: Thinkstockimages, Pixabay) The woman and her boyfriend were on a Dubai-bound flight when a stewardess overheard her complaining about menstrual pain. (Source: Thinkstockimages, Pixabay)

It’s 2018 and still, the stigma surrounding periods has not gone anywhere. While some have tried to normalise how people perceive pads and periods, be it by posing with pads or writing slogans on it, there is still much needed to be done. And those who think there is no stigma around it, they must know that recently one UK woman was kicked off from a flight after the cabin crew overheard her complaining about period pain. Yes, this has happened at a time when many are arguing about period leaves.

Beth Evans, 24, and Joshua Moran, 26 were on an Emirates flight to Dubai when minutes before the take-off from the Birmingham airport, they were asked to leave. “The couple said a stewardess overheard teaching assistant Beth complain that she had stomach pains caused by a painful period,” The Sun reported.

While Beth described the pain as “one out of 10” and was happy to make the seven-hour flight, the cabin crew thought otherwise. When no doctors were available on the flight, the crew decided the deboard the couple off the A380 carrier.

Furious by the move, her boyfriend Moran said, “To be kicked off for period pains, it was madness. Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions. It’s embarrassing to have to explain about period pains when it’s being overheard.”

The duo had to rebook a flight for £250 each again in order to continue their journey. “They didn’t have anyone look her over. They just contacted a medical team in the US and they said Beth couldn’t fly,” he added explaining why it was frustrating.

Receiving flak, the airline, on the other hand, tried to explain why they ordered the couple to leave. “The passenger alerted the crew that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned she was feeling unwell. The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms Evans so she could access medical assistance,” an airline official said. “We would not have wanted to endanger Ms Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the flight,” the report added.

