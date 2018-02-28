People are leaving HATS and GLOVES to help the homeless stay warm in Bristol

Hats, scarves and gloves are being left behind on the streets of Bristol. (Source: EYM Refugee Choirs/Twitter) Hats, scarves and gloves are being left behind on the streets of Bristol. (Source: EYM Refugee Choirs/Twitter)

As the freezing cold weather has enveloped the city of Bristol, people are dealing with the extreme climate in a compassionate way. Rather than thinking about themselves, citizens are making an effort to help the homeless by leaving their hats and gloves out in the open for those who spend their night on the streets.

Apparently, ‘Keep Bristol Warm’ is a movement which was started by Gavyn Emery in the summers of 2015 and is run by local volunteers to help the citizens during hard times. The annual campaign involves people leaving items of clothing tied to a pole along with a post-it note for anyone who needs it.

This time around, many people left their gloves and hats with a similar message. “I am not lost. If you are in need, please take me to keep warm,” one note read. This heartwarming gesture has hooked Netizens and they are sharing the pictures of the endearing gesture on social media platforms.

“Was rushing through Bristol to get home and out of the cold when I saw the street in front of me was filled with hats, gloves and scarves for those who don’t have a home to rush to. Each with a label: “I am not lost. If you need me take me.” Overwhelmed,” one user tweeted along with a photo. Check out some pictures here.

Was rushing through Bristol to get home and out of the cold when I saw the street in front of me was filled with hats, gloves and scarves for those who don’t have a home to rush to. Each with a label: “I am not lost. If you need me take me.” Overwhelmed. #kbw #keepbristolwarm pic.twitter.com/RbgItMHBKp — Sophie Smith-Holland (@SSmithHolland) February 25, 2018

It’s already 0 degrees in Bristol tonight but along Hotwell Road I spotted these scarves to #keepbristolwarm / #kbw – I absolutely love this city pic.twitter.com/2z15WvmKYW — Liam Bettinson (@liambettinson_) February 26, 2018

It’s really rather cold in Bristol this morning. Some kind souls have left warm knitwear throughout the city – it’s everywhere. Proud of my compassionate, collaborative city. Well done #keepbristolwarm. pic.twitter.com/ve500loNE8 — Thom Leggett (@thomleg) February 26, 2018

What a lovely gesture! Seen all over Bristol #keepbristolwarm pic.twitter.com/qGGC2p1bKT — dr drekkly (@nigwife) February 27, 2018

People are leaving hats and scarves around Bristol to help the homeless http://t.co/w5js4k4c50 #Keepbristolwarm pic.twitter.com/dBTRyhiAAT — I was a JSA claimant (@imajsaclaimant) February 28, 2018

Thank you to our lovely volunteers for coming to our knit in on Sunday, and thank you to @Bluebirdteaco for hosting! We made some real headway with the next round of blankets. See you soooooon… ♥ #takeknititiative #Keepbristolwarm pic.twitter.com/jhr0KjDuS5 — Bristol Knititiative (@b_knititiative) February 28, 2018

