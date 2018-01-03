Woman’s wedding photo from 18 hours before she died of cancer leaves the Internet teary-eyed

Heather Lindsay’s D-day, nothing short of a fairy-tale, took place in the chapel of the St. Francis Hospital, Connecticut, with their friends and family members in attendance.(Source: Christina Lee/Instagram) Heather Lindsay’s D-day, nothing short of a fairy-tale, took place in the chapel of the St. Francis Hospital, Connecticut, with their friends and family members in attendance.(Source: Christina Lee/Instagram)

Have you been to weddings and felt a sense of blissful eternity ahead when they are declared man and wife till death “do us apart”? Well, as hopeful and beautiful the words might seem for somebody looking forward to being with their loved ones, this story of a bride and groom exchanging their vows will move you to tears. Heather Lindsay and David Mosher met in May 2015 at a swing dance class and fell in love with each other. Shortly after, in December 2016, Lindsay was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer, according to a report by WFSB. While a news like this would bring down the world like a house of cards for many people, Lindsay and Mosher decided to fight their battles and bravely so. And now, it is a photo from her wedding that has gone viral on the Internet. Sadly, she died 18 hours after she exchanged her wedding wows in December.

Mosher proposed to her on the same day. He reportedly said that she had no idea he was going to propose but he wanted her to know that she was not alone in this. “A pair of draft horses, a carriage, and I arranged it all for that night. We went out on the carriage ride and I proposed to her under a street light,” said Mosher. She said yes and the wedding was supposed to take place on December 30, 2017. However, after her condition worsened, the ceremony was preponed to December 22. And Lindsay’s D-day, nothing short of a fairy-tale, took place in the chapel of the St. Francis Hospital, Connecticut, with their friends and family members in attendance.

And a picture, clicked by her friend Christina Lee and shared on Instagram, shows Lindsay with her hands spread happily in the air right after she got married, has gone viral. Mosher described the picture as that of “someone who is crossing the finish line of a marathon or something.”

