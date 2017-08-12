Breastfeeding mom asked to ‘cover up’ nipple in museum; her sarcastic tweets go viral

A staff member asked her to ‘cover up’ while breastfeeding! (Source: Vaguechera/Twitter) A staff member asked her to ‘cover up’ while breastfeeding! (Source: Vaguechera/Twitter)

‘Free The Nipple’ campaigns across the world have emphasised on how important it is for people to change their mindset towards women’s breasts and not objectify them. But, it has done little to bring about a desired change. Recently, a woman was breastfeeding her one-year-old son at Victoria and Albert Museum when a staff member asked her to ‘cover up’ while doing so. The woman, who goes by the Twitter handle Vaguechera, said she had only flashed a “nanosecond of nipple” while breastfeeding her son when the unfortunate incident occurred. Interestingly, the museum had a lot of naked mannequins, which didn’t seem to perturb them at all.

“Flashed a nanosecond of nipple while #breastfeeding and was asked to cover up in @V_and_A courtyard. Am perplexed,” she tweeted, and added, “‘Excuse me madam, would you mind covering your breasts with this mask while you feed?'” She also wrote a witty caption for another picture: “‘I will throw you out of this museum with your naked breasts!’ ‘But I’m made of marble!’ ‘Oh sorry you’re fine then’ @V_and_A!”

Check out her tweets below.

Flashed a nanosecond of nipple while #breastfeeding and was asked to cover up in @V_and_A courtyard. Am perplexed…. pic.twitter.com/T6VIRQbgrC — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

‘Excuse me madam, would you mind covering your breasts with this mask while you feed?’ pic.twitter.com/yvRrcpbc3c — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

‘I will throw you out of this museum with your naked breasts!’ ‘But I’m made of marble!’ ‘Oh sorry you’re fine then’ @V_and_A pic.twitter.com/HL0py3vJ7I — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

‘All these naked breasts are putting people off their food’ #vandaboob pic.twitter.com/jlo9CsIaDJ — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

On the upside, I had a lovely day at @v_and_a exploring depictions of breasts thru the ages and making lovely mammaries. I mean memories. pic.twitter.com/mMiL27WQZ8 — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

Her tweet stirred up a storm, and collected more than 14,000 likes and as many as 7,500 retweets, at the time of writing. As soon as the tweet went viral, the museum was quick to apologise to the woman. “We’re sorry to hear this. Women are welcome to breastfeed in the museum, and we also have quiet spaces for those who would prefer privacy,” the official handle of the Victoria and Albert Museum responded. Here is the tweet:

We’re sorry to hear this. Women are welcome to breastfeed in the museum, and we also have quiet spaces for those who would prefer privacy. — V&A (@V_and_A) August 5, 2017

.@vaguechera V sorry. Our policy is clear: women may breastfeed wherever they like, wherever they feel comfortable & shld not be disturbed. — Tristram Hunt (@TristramHuntVA) August 5, 2017

The woman saw their tweet and happily accepted their apology. “Thanks, apology accepted. Staff training maybe? Happy #WorldBreastfeedingWeek!” she replied.

thanks, apology accepted. Staff training maybe? Happy #WorldBreastfeedingWeek ! — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

However, the damage was already done as a lot of people showered negative comments and endlessly trolled their tweet. Take a look at the reactions here.

Sadly, these rare incidents give the impression that BFing in public you’re LIKELY to receive negative comments etc. I’ve had none in 4y :) — Julia Mitchell (@JuliaEMitchell1) August 5, 2017

That’s still illegal though. Whether they did it politely or not doesn’t matter. They have no right to ask you to cover up — Rachel Coy (@d2148j) August 5, 2017

This thread perfectly demonstrates the mentality of the breastfeeding nazis. Aggressive accusations before the facts are even known. — Scott Jelferson (@scottjelfs) August 5, 2017

What is your opinion on the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

