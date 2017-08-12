Latest News

Breastfeeding mom asked to ‘cover up’ nipple in museum; her sarcastic tweets go viral

A woman was breastfeeding her 1-year-old son at Victoria and Albert Museum when a staff member asked her to ‘cover up’ while doing so. The woman, who goes by the Twitter handle Vaguechera, said she had only flashed a “nanosecond of nipple” while breastfeeding her son when the unfortunate incident occurred.

A staff member asked her to 'cover up' while breastfeeding!
‘Free The Nipple’ campaigns across the world have emphasised on how important it is for people to change their mindset towards women’s breasts and not objectify them. But, it has done little to bring about a desired change. Recently, a woman was breastfeeding her one-year-old son at Victoria and Albert Museum when a staff member asked her to ‘cover up’ while doing so. The woman, who goes by the Twitter handle Vaguechera, said she had only flashed a “nanosecond of nipple” while breastfeeding her son when the unfortunate incident occurred. Interestingly, the museum had a lot of naked mannequins, which didn’t seem to perturb them at all.

“Flashed a nanosecond of nipple while #breastfeeding and was asked to cover up in @V_and_A courtyard. Am perplexed,” she tweeted, and added, “‘Excuse me madam, would you mind covering your breasts with this mask while you feed?'” She also wrote a witty caption for another picture: “‘I will throw you out of this museum with your naked breasts!’ ‘But I’m made of marble!’ ‘Oh sorry you’re fine then’ @V_and_A!”

Her tweet stirred up a storm, and collected more than 14,000 likes and as many as 7,500 retweets, at the time of writing. As soon as the tweet went viral, the museum was quick to apologise to the woman. “We’re sorry to hear this. Women are welcome to breastfeed in the museum, and we also have quiet spaces for those who would prefer privacy,” the official handle of the Victoria and Albert Museum responded. Here is the tweet:

The woman saw their tweet and happily accepted their apology. “Thanks, apology accepted. Staff training maybe? Happy #WorldBreastfeedingWeek!” she replied.

However, the damage was already done as a lot of people showered negative comments and endlessly trolled their tweet. Take a look at the reactions here.

What is your opinion on the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

