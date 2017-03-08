Top 10 hilarious break-up tweets to help you heal and deal with the heart-break

On a break? (Source: Thinkstock Images) On a break? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Relationships are tough, more so with the lack of time these days. With changing work cycles and the ever-increasing need to pace ahead in the rat race, there is little time left to nurture personal relationships. This could be the reason for the upsurge in break-ups and divorce rates — and it is well known how stressful and emotional those can be.

ALSO READ | This teenage couple did an ’emotional’ break-up photoshoot and Internet can’t handle it!

Most of us have gone through the painful experience of a romantic experience ending at some point of our lives. Some of us tend to get angry or intense, others let the tears flow, but dealing with it is as tough as it can get. Profound feelings of sadness and despair are a common reaction to the end of a relationship. No matter how hard movies try to portray it cool with break-up party songs, it doesn’t make it easier at all.

See what else is trending, here

Different people use different ways to get out of the turmoil — from binge eating to changing cities and keeping yourself extra busy with work all the time. And, when there’s no other way, humour is the only quick fix to end the agony. Read these hilarious tweets on break-up and keep roaring with laughter:

Deal with it!

Me, putting my self back together after a break up pic.twitter.com/RCgRcEjOpn — Disney Gif (@disneytbh) March 5, 2017

The best way to break up!

How to break up with someone: Give them a sock and tell them they are a free elf now — Harry Potter (@ArryPottah) March 4, 2017

Is that you?

*Break up with your girlfriend* Ex: But I still love you Me: pic.twitter.com/4VDCVYFlHW — ActLikeUKnowBih🎬💯 (@1kJae2Real) February 28, 2017

How not to be hurt?

You can’t be hurt by a breakup if you don’t remember 5months of the time that passed 😰 pic.twitter.com/9wEsJmQ6Ja — gucci (@Babytanavich) February 25, 2017

What a shot!

So apparently break up photo shoots are a thing now. I call that a mugshot. — Mona Lisa Simpson (@OkiePlease) February 25, 2017

Oh-so-solo!

Why did Han and Leia break up? He likes being Solo — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) March 7, 2017

The Trump way!

[High School]

Donald Trump’s Girlfriend: hey donald I don’t think this is —

Donald Trump: LETS BREAK UP! IM BREAKING UP WITH YOU FIRST! http://t.co/ZhmnMjwwa8 — Jerusalem Demsas (@JeruDemsas) February 25, 2017

Plotting it all!

Seeing a girl that you like arguing with her boyfriend hoping they break up pic.twitter.com/ZZhJHGWY3M — Jordan Halston (@JordanHalston) March 5, 2017

Why, oh why?

Why is it ALWAYS the couples who break up every other week who get couples tattoos 😂 — Tiffany Rutledge (@tgr2010) February 25, 2017

So well put!

He doesn’t give me space ya.

He is very possessive ya.

He forget things ya.

Let’s break up ya.

Ends up with a potato in arrange marriage ya. — चार लोग (@WoCharLog) March 7, 2017

Laugh out loud and dance to your favourite break up song!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd