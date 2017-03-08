Trending News

Top 10 hilarious break-up tweets to help you heal and deal with the heart-break

When there's no other way, humour is the only quick fix to end the agony.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 8, 2017 2:16 pm
(Source: Thinkstock Images)

Relationships are tough, more so with the lack of time these days. With changing work cycles and the ever-increasing need to pace ahead in the rat race, there is little time left to nurture personal relationships. This could be the reason for the upsurge in break-ups and divorce rates — and it is well known how stressful and emotional those can be.

Most of us have gone through the painful experience of a romantic experience ending at some point of our lives. Some of us tend to get angry or intense, others let the tears flow, but dealing with it is as tough as it can get. Profound feelings of sadness and despair are a common reaction to the end of a relationship. No matter how hard movies try to portray it cool with break-up party songs, it doesn’t make it easier at all.

Different people use different ways to get out of the turmoil — from binge eating to changing cities and keeping yourself extra busy with work all the time. And, when there’s no other way, humour is the only quick fix to end the agony. Read these hilarious tweets on break-up and keep roaring with laughter:

Deal with it!

The best way to break up!

Is that you?

How not to be hurt?

What a shot!

Oh-so-solo!

The Trump way!

Plotting it all!

Why, oh why?

So well put!

Laugh out loud and dance to your favourite break up song!

