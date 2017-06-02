After being branded ‘ugly’, woman with rare bone condition stumps viewers as beauty blogger

The 21-year-old with a rare genetic disorder has millions of followers now. (Source: Lili Lo/YouTube) The 21-year-old with a rare genetic disorder has millions of followers now. (Source: Lili Lo/YouTube)

There seems to be no end to body shaming around the world. Be it online trolls or the continuous bickering of people around — women have been bearing the brunt of it all. While it is quite painstaking for every woman, a 21-year-old was branded ‘ugly’ by some of her classmates for a rare genetic condition she suffers from. Lily Cvetok, who hails from Tatarstan in Russia, has been left wheelchair bound due to the abnormal bone disorder which has also twisted her face into an asymmetrical shape.

However, she remained undeterred by the comments and defied the bullies by launching her own YouTube channel in 2014 and posting inspirational makeup tutorials on it. But, that’s not all. Daily Mail reported that Cvetok also won several awards for “her body positive messages and videos”. Her channel — Lili Lo — has now earned 13 million views making her into a quite a popular face on the Internet.

Revealing how she chose the platform to show her passion, she told the news portal, “I am a person with disabilities, this doesn’t mean I can’t do what I love, that I can’t use make-up or film videos. I’m saying this so you understand that I’m just like you, it’s just that I have more desire than ability. When people see me in public they stare, some point and make comments, but I choose not to pay attention to them.”

It was also reported that she was diagnosed with McCune-Albright Syndrom, a condition affecting just one in a million people, at the age of seven.

