Brad Pitt’s pictures from a photoshoot are now viral memes on Twitter and they are hilarious

Brad Pitt, who was recently in news for finally breaking silence on his divorce and quitting alcohol, is now in news for completely different reasons. The Internet is flooded with his pictures from his recent photoshoot with an international magazine and it seems netizens just can’t have enough of the 53-year-old hunk. But other than drooling over how absolutely handsome he looks in them, the pictures have come to be at the receiving end of many jokes too on social media, especially Twitter and they are hilarious!

In the GQ Magazine shoot, Pitt is seen posing in different national parks in the United States of America. As handsome as many Twitter users agreed he looks, he has been compared to everything from a fallopian tube to a worm that happened to drop from a bird’s mouth. This, followed with hilarious photoshopping skills.

Sample some of the Twitter reactions to his shoot here.

Brad Pitt’s GQ photo shoot went well. pic.twitter.com/MgYZque5Z8 — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) May 3, 2017

Is anyone going to point out that these Brad Pitt pics are just the Harry Styles photoshoot part 2 pic.twitter.com/8m9pBnMDlx — Miranda Langford (@mirandalang) May 3, 2017

This was all I saw while glancing through the Brad Pitt GQ photos. #whoworeitbetter pic.twitter.com/wIDKzBkp9f — blynken (@blynken) May 5, 2017

Brad Pitt in his latest role as a fallopian tube here pic.twitter.com/Ts0pw9r7mZ — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) May 3, 2017

GQ photographer: imagine you’re a worm, right? and a bird’s just dropped you from its beak. can you show me that?

Brad Pitt: pic.twitter.com/n4WZ9A7A5l — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) May 3, 2017

When Grubhub said they’d deliver in an hour and it’s been 61 minutes. pic.twitter.com/bautRcB3H2 — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) May 3, 2017

Things have been tough for Brad Pitt since Angelina got gravity in the divorce. pic.twitter.com/pUz8XrioFf — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) May 3, 2017

Brad Pitt posing for GQ looks like an actual Saturday Night Live sketch about Brad Pitt posing for GQ. pic.twitter.com/VZijMX7chv — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) May 3, 2017

the same photographer that did Harry’s Another Man did Brad Pitt’s GQ piece and he only has access to one (1) sweater vest apparently pic.twitter.com/pGIdgPoZf6 — Allyson Gross (@AllysonGross) May 3, 2017

The shoot reportedly was commemorating summer fashion and had the actor striking well … different poses that did not take much time before it triggered meme-makers on the micro-blogging site. Others were quick to notice how similar the shoot was with the one that had Harry Styles, so much so, even their sweater vest was similar (or same?!. Of course, a dig or two at his much hyped divorce with Angelina Jolie was made too.

