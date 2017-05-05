Latest News

Brad Pitt’s pictures from a photoshoot are now viral memes on Twitter and they are hilarious

Brad Pitt's latest photoshoot has got Twitter users going to town with rib-cracking reactions.

Published:May 5, 2017 6:05 pm
In the shoot, Pitt is seen posing in different national parks in the United States of America.

Brad Pitt, who was recently in news for finally breaking silence on his divorce and quitting alcohol, is now in news for completely different reasons. The Internet is flooded with his pictures from his recent photoshoot with an international magazine and it seems netizens just can’t have enough of the 53-year-old hunk. But other than drooling over how absolutely handsome he looks in them, the pictures have come to be at the receiving end of many jokes too on social media, especially Twitter and they are hilarious!

In the GQ Magazine shoot, Pitt is seen posing in different national parks in the United States of America. As handsome as many Twitter users agreed he looks, he has been compared to everything from a fallopian tube to a worm that happened to drop from a bird’s mouth. This, followed with hilarious photoshopping skills.

Sample some of the Twitter reactions to his shoot here.

The shoot reportedly was commemorating summer fashion and had the actor striking well … different poses that did not take much time before it triggered meme-makers on the micro-blogging site. Others were quick to notice how similar the shoot was with the one that had Harry Styles, so much so, even their sweater vest was similar (or same?!. Of course, a dig or two at his much hyped divorce with Angelina Jolie was made too.

