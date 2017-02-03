Boyfriend surprises girlfriend with a bouquet of chicken nuggets as she doesn’t like flowers

Villanueva surprised her with the quirky bouquet and even had a photographer to capture the adorable moment. (Source: Annika Aguinaldo/Twitter) Villanueva surprised her with the quirky bouquet and even had a photographer to capture the adorable moment. (Source: Annika Aguinaldo/Twitter)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and many are looking for unique ways to impress their partners and love interests. So, guys, if you want to win the heart of your lady, here’s a great idea from Manila to make her happy.

Annicka Aguinaldo’s boyfriend Rico Villanueva found out she does not like flowers. So he gifted her with a bouquet of chicken nuggets! Yes, Aguinaldo admitted she had told Villanueva earlier that she didn’t like receiving flowers, and hinted she would instead like a bouquet of chicken. However, she never thought that her childhood sweetheart would actually get her a bundle of joy made with nuggets.

Last week, Villanueva surprised her with the quirky bouquet and even had a photographer to capture the adorable moment, after all not everyday one receives such yummy gifts. Delighted with the surprise, Aguinaldo later tweeted out the photos and wrote, “I told him I didn’t like flowers, so he got me a bouquet of chicken nuggets, and I pretty much became the happiest girl on the planet.” Her excitement is quite evident from the pictures and since then the tweet has gone viral. The tweet was liked by more than 39,000 users and was retweeted over 9,000 times, at the time of writing.

I told him I didn’t like flowers, so he got me a bouquet of chicken nuggets, and I pretty much became the happiest girl on the planet pic.twitter.com/H6zLpud8wW — Annika Aguinaldo (@AnnikaAgs) January 22, 2017

The tweet even got attention from McDonald’s Philippines who then invited the duo for a special date.

Who would’ve known that a Chicken McNugget bouquet would lead to this? Thanks @McDo_PH for treating @RicocoPops and I to a McDate! ❤ pic.twitter.com/DqXYI26AE5 — Annika Aguinaldo (@AnnikaAgs) January 26, 2017

According to a Buzzfeed report, it was at a McDonald’s that Aguinaldo and Villanueva first time hung out as a couple and since then the fast-food joint has been special to them. “They’ve shared small fast-food–related acts of kindness, like surprising each other with chicken nuggets when they knew the other hadn’t eaten,” the report added, only to prove their love for each other and their favourite fast-food brand.

