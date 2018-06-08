‘Black Panther’ fans, here’s how this student FOOLED his professor with a presentation on Wakanda!

The student decided to make a presentation on Wakanda after he realised his professor had no idea about Black Panther. (Source: File Photo) The student decided to make a presentation on Wakanda after he realised his professor had no idea about Black Panther. (Source: File Photo)

The superhero movie Black Panther not only become one of the greatest hits of 2018, it smashed records and earned $1 billion worldwide in less than a month. What’s more, it also became a celebration of African culture. While some watched the film numerous times, others proposed their beau during the screening.

But, one Marvel-film buff took it to a whole new level by giving a presentation on Wakanda, its economy and power struggle! And, that’s not all. Believe it or not, his professor totally “bought” the figment of imagination!

In a class assignment for his International Marketing course in college, Reddit user AlexeyShved1 gave an 11-minute long presentation to his classmates and professor. With his stoical determination, he managed to “fool” his professor, who didn’t realise that Wakanda was a fictional country.

Sharing the video of his presentation on the micro-blogging site, he explained how the professor missed it. “She’s also the type of person who only watches tennis on TV so she had no clue what Black Panther was until we told her about the movie shortly afterwards,” he wrote in a reply to a comment.

Watch the full presentation here:

Answering how he arrived at the point of giving a huge presentation on the King T’Challa, his arrival to the throne and his disappearance, he blamed the teacher’s keen “interest”. “I mentioned Wakanda the day before jokingly and she questioned it, so I offered to do a presentation about the country and their power struggle. She was incredibly excited to learn about a country she had never heard of so I gave this.”

Many users on the site raved about how “cool” the presentation was and some opined that the professor might have just “played along.” There were also a few who thought that his grades would go down but he stated the professor thought it was funny when he revealed the truth. “She asked me about it later and I just told her that the entire class was in on the joke and she thought it was funny.”

