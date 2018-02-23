Watch Black Panther if you haven’t already because the Internet is hilariously giving out SPOILERS without context

If you are planning on watching Black Panther but haven’t yet, you might as well stay off the Internet, for your own good. If you are planning on watching Black Panther but haven’t yet, you might as well stay off the Internet, for your own good.

Ever since Black Panther released, the stellar performances in the film has got people across the loving it. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, among others, the film has managed to break the conventional wisdom that film industry analysts have sworn by till date. A quick look through the Internet also shows the Black Panther fever has caught people for good . From proposing in a Black Panther costume to how two kids hilariously tried to watch the film with the ticket of one — the social media buzz around the film has only increased.

While closer home in India many movie-lovers were fuming over how the CBFC beeped out a reference to Hanuman in the film, on a lighter note, Twitter users are sharing “Black Panther spoilers with no contexts”. With GIFs, videos, pictures and references from movies to anything under the sun, almost all of Twitter are giving out spoilers of the film. Only that they are all without any context whatsoever. So if you are planning on watching the film but haven’t yet, you might as well stay off the Internet, for your own good.

But if you have, check out some of the tweets here and see if you can figure out what they are talking about.

Black Panther spoiler but i don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/7QHz5Jdbk6 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 20, 2018

Black Panther spoiler but I don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/gd1T26XTC9 — Shuri (@Dizzaleatta) February 21, 2018

Black Panther spoiler but I don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/lcCaVjnBtk — Conditions Apply (@nnboogie) February 22, 2018

black panther spoiler but I don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/9vrS27DZ4f — 808wzrd (@_808wzrd) February 21, 2018

Black panther spoiler but with no context pic.twitter.com/TRvONShrWt — Mugen (@wriiigght) February 20, 2018

Black Panther spoiler but I don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/QI9NUffS3H — Tyler Winter (@H_Town_Cowboy) February 21, 2018

Black Panther spoiler but I don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/LPdkk3hFDR — Tyler Winter (@H_Town_Cowboy) February 21, 2018

Black Panther spoiler but with no context pic.twitter.com/ZIYdt2psdZ — j (@jaaaday) February 23, 2018

Black panther spoiler with no context pic.twitter.com/RZsaj8ENaI — Francesca (@FrancescaY) February 23, 2018

black panther spoiler with no context: pic.twitter.com/AGsL70zcBd — ‏ً (@uhnderoos) February 19, 2018

