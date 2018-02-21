  • Associate Sponsor
Man proposes in a Black Panther costume during the screening of the movie

Everybody loves Black Panther but this man took it to the next level when he proposed to his girlfriend during a Black Panther screening at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn. Pictures of the same were shared on social media and people are loving it.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | Published: February 21, 2018 8:36 pm
black panther, black panther proposal, black panther film, black panther video, couple proposing during black panther, man wearing black panther costume, funny proposals, romantic proposals, indian express, indian express news Have you watched Black Panther yet? (Source: Cory Schmitz/Twitter)
The magic of Black Panther has finally enveloped us. The Chadwick Boseman film has not only become a favourite among the cine-goers but is also breaking box office records everywhere. This new superhero story from Marvel, which is also a stimuli to fuel the interest of fans for the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War has become an unforgettable cinematic experience. So, it is only expected that fans would go crazy.

One such fine example is of a man who planned to propose in a Black Panther outfit, in a theatre running the same movie. According to a user with the Twitter handle @Rob_Pratt, the proposal took place at around 10 in the night during a Black Panther screening at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn.

“Proposal at 10:15 Black Panther showing at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, man dressed up as Black  Panther proposed to his fiancé (she said yes) who he knew would be here with her girlfriends. He didn’t  have tickets so left shortly after,” he wrote. Pictures of the same were shared on social media and people are extremely impressed with the effort the man took.

“Someone just proposed in my #BlackPanther screening wearing a black panther suit. She said yes. Y’all it’s live out here,” wrote one while another wrote, “So many crazy outfits on display at Alamo Drafthouse for #blackpanther last night. Someone even proposed before the movie whilst dressed in the costume. Black people showed out for this movie and I’m enjoying the enthusiasm.” Apparently the theatre exploded after she said yes, and we don’t doubt this a bit.

This is the picture.

And this is how people reacted.

