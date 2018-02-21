Man proposes in a Black Panther costume during the screening of the movie

Have you watched Black Panther yet? (Source: Cory Schmitz/Twitter) Have you watched Black Panther yet? (Source: Cory Schmitz/Twitter)

The magic of Black Panther has finally enveloped us. The Chadwick Boseman film has not only become a favourite among the cine-goers but is also breaking box office records everywhere. This new superhero story from Marvel, which is also a stimuli to fuel the interest of fans for the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War has become an unforgettable cinematic experience. So, it is only expected that fans would go crazy.

One such fine example is of a man who planned to propose in a Black Panther outfit, in a theatre running the same movie. According to a user with the Twitter handle @Rob_Pratt, the proposal took place at around 10 in the night during a Black Panther screening at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn.

“Proposal at 10:15 Black Panther showing at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, man dressed up as Black Panther proposed to his fiancé (she said yes) who he knew would be here with her girlfriends. He didn’t have tickets so left shortly after,” he wrote. Pictures of the same were shared on social media and people are extremely impressed with the effort the man took.

“Someone just proposed in my #BlackPanther screening wearing a black panther suit. She said yes. Y’all it’s live out here,” wrote one while another wrote, “So many crazy outfits on display at Alamo Drafthouse for #blackpanther last night. Someone even proposed before the movie whilst dressed in the costume. Black people showed out for this movie and I’m enjoying the enthusiasm.” Apparently the theatre exploded after she said yes, and we don’t doubt this a bit.

This is the picture.

Omg a guy next to us in a Black Panther outfit just proposed & she said yes & the theatre exploded in applause pic.twitter.com/fYHZekxtGM — Cory Schmitz (@CorySchmitz) February 16, 2018

And this is how people reacted.

Someone just proposed in my #BlackPanther screening wearing a black panther suit. She said yes. Y’all it’s live out here. — Trey Williams (@Trey3Williams) February 16, 2018

Someone just proposed in my #BlackPanther screening wearing a black panther suit. She said yes. Y’all it’s live out here. — Trey Williams (@Trey3Williams) February 16, 2018

Yes! But I think a sling ring is an acceptable alternative! pic.twitter.com/SKXq6EDqlH — Liz Larkin (@LizLarkinComic) February 17, 2018

“Get this man a ticket.” pic.twitter.com/y4b15sRsVy — Judge You Harshly™ (@JudgeYouHarshly) February 17, 2018

“Get this man a ticket.” pic.twitter.com/y4b15sRsVy — Judge You Harshly™ (@JudgeYouHarshly) February 17, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd