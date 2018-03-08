Black Panther villain Michael B Jordan offers fan new retainer after she broke hers seeing him shirtless

Black Panther‘s Michael B Jordan is actually quite a sweet guy after all. (Source: michaelbjordan/Instagram) Black Panther‘s Michael B Jordan is actually quite a sweet guy after all. (Source: michaelbjordan/Instagram)

One story that has been widely shared online over the past couple of days is of a young girl breaking her retainer while watching Black Panther. The teen fan apparently clenched her teeth so hard when the movie’s villain Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B Jordan, appeared on the screen shirtless. Well, when the news of this reached Jordan, the actor tweeted out saying he feels partly responsible and would like to replace the retainers.

Wondering how all this came about? Well, Sophia Robb then had to make an emergency visit to her dentist to cater to her predicament. Her orthodontist – obviously chuckled at the whole affair – decided to share the incident on Tumblr, from where somone else took a screenshot and shared it on social media.

And this is how the Tumblr post recounted the incident: “one of my patients came in for an emergency visit, because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off she clenched her teeth so fucking hard she snapped it. that is the fucking funniest shit ever to me this tiny 17 year old girl thirsting so goddamn hard she busted steel”.

But the story really became viral when Robb found out that her orthodontist had posted about her on Tumblr, and tweeted about it. “Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself,” and embarrassed Robb tweeted. Soon, people started sharing her tweet and she was flooded with messages.

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself http://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

As the Internet is a really ‘tiny’ place, it took just about a day for the news to reach the actor and the reason for such pain, Jordan, who was a model of empathy, as he offered to help the kid out. “(S)ince I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them,” he tweeted out to Robb.

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

Well, we don’t know yet if this story has moved forward, but we love the Internet for such delightful cases anyway, don’t we!

